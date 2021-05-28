Cavs still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.