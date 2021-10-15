Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. High near 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.