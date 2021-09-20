Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.