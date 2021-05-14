Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah brushes off heart concerns

FILE - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout in South Bend, Ind., in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he's not worried about a heart issue that may have caused some teams to pass on him in the NFL draft. "My heart is 100% healthy,â Owusu-Koramoah said Friday, May 14, 2021, on a Zoom call as the Browns opened rookie minicamp.