Browns' Beckham Jr. to participate in Landry's celebrity softball game    

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been added to the roster for the Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game which will be played Saturday at Classic Park in Eastlake, the Lake County Captains announced.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has posted five 1,000-yard seasons in seven NFL campaigns. During his first season with the Browns in 2019, Beckham racked up 1,035 receiving yards.
Prior to his time in Cleveland, Beckham spent five seasons with the New York Giants and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.
In college at Louisiana State University, Beckham combined with Landry to form one of the most dangerous wide receiver tandems in college football.
The pair combined for 2,345 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during their junior season at LSU, when Beckham was named a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection, while Landry garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors.
Beckham, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last October in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been rehabbing since surgery last November.
He will join a host of NFL players, including Browns teammates Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt, along with other NFL stars including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and others for the “Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game,” which will be played Saturday at Classic Park in Eastlake.
Bleacher tickets for the event are currently on sale for $17. Select box seats are available for $22. Tickets for all sections are available for purchase at CaptainsBaseball.com or JarvisLandrySoftball.com.
Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.
All participants are subject to change.
