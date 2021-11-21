Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.