Allen, Cavs reportedly agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to shoot against Dallas Mavericks defenders Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer to Allen, making him a restricted free agent. The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from Brooklyn and viewed as one of Cleveland's core pieces.