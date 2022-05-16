It hasn't been an easy road for Terril Skinner this track season.
The Mount Vernon Nazarene University junior and Jefferson graduate had qualified for the nationals in the indoor season, but had to sit out due to an injury.
"I suffered an ankle sprain that kept me out of competition until mid-outdoor season," Skinner said. "I worked hard coming back and as time went on, my times finally started dropping."
Skinner has qualified for the NAIA National Tournament a second straight season.
He placed third in the 110 overall hurdles with an "A" standard time of 14.54 seconds during a Last Chance Meet, hosted by St. Francis (Ill.) over the weekend.
That allowed him to qualify for the nationals in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 25-27.
"I'm excited for this opportunity and can't wait to see what the future holds for me," Skinner said.
Skinner qualified for nationals in the same event last outdoor season.
He punched his ticket to nationals for the indoor nations on Dec. 10 at the Strive for Greatness Indoor Meet at Indiana Tech in the 60m hurdles with an NAIA "B" standard time of 8.27 seconds, but couldn't compete due to the injury.
Other track and field highlights involving county and Madison athletes over the weekend included:
• Nicole Squatrito: The Jefferson graduate and Youngstown State senior runner set a school record in the 1500m run during the Harrison Dillard Twilight meet on Friday at Baldwin-Wallace's George Finnie Stadium.
Squatrito was third out of 29 runners in a fast 1500m with a time of 4:26.54.
She broke the previous record of 4:28.88 set by Samantha Hamilton on April 11, 2014.
• Nolan Landis: The Madison graduate and Kent State red-shirt sophomore finished first in the discus throw with a mark of 169-9 and third in the shot put at 54-10 during the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Landis' discus effort outdistanced Eastern Michigan's Enekwechi Chukwuson, who had a best of 166-43.
Buffalo's Jonathan Surdej, with an effort of 58.46, and Chukwuson, at 58-43, beat out Landis in the shot.
The Golden Flashes won the men's MAC title.
• Jacob Glavickas: The Akron sophomore and Grand Valley graduate took fifth overall in the men's decathlon with 6,372 points during the MAC Championships.
Glavickas won the 400 dash in 51.00 and 1500 in a time of 4:33.80; claimed third in the pole vault at 13-55; placed fourth in the 100 in a time of 11:25; captured fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.78; finished fifth in the shot put at 35.24, javelin 153.18 and high jump 5-8 and was sixth in the discus at 76-44 and long jump 20-77.
Kent State's Alex Shields won with 7,168 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.