ORWELL — The Grand Valley victory bell rang loudly Friday evening as the Mustangs and their fans celebrated a 27-6 victory over archrival Pymatuning Valley.
The traditional victory bell ringing occurred after the Mustangs sang the school’s alma mater and held the Valley Schools Traveling Trophy high in the air.
“Hey, I got the trophy,” said senior Casey Turner, after receiving the trophy from GV football coach Clint Nims after the game.
The Mustangs got the trophy back after losing to the Lakers last year 32-19.
Nims was happy to get a win under his belt after starting the season 0-2.
“It feels good to walk off the field with a win against your archrival,” he said.
The key to the game was taking care of the football, Nims said.
He credited the line for doing the work to put the Mustangs in a place to win the game.
Robert Rogers and Casey Turner carried the football a lot in the second half, leading Grand Valley from a 7-6 advantage to the 21-point win.
Nims said the team concentrated on getting Rogers the ball and he responded with two touchdowns.
Quarterback Nate Boiarski scored a first-half touchdown on a 4-yard run and Kamden Cottrell found the end zone from 19-yards out in the final quarter.
The three backs totaled 163 yards on the ground for GV.
Cottrell led the way with 78 yards, Rogers had 47 and Turner recorded 38.
Turner spent a good part of the fourth quarter grinding down the Laker defense.
PV quarterback Ryan Croston scored the Lakers only touchdown, on a 3-yard run, in the first quarter.
The lengthy game, more than 2 and a half hours, was marred with penalties, which included Ryan Croston getting ejected after receiving two unsportsmanlike penalties.
PV accumulated 14 penalties for 120 yards and Grand Valley eight penalties for 85.
The Mustangs
are scheduled to host Berkshire next Friday, while the Lakers host Rootstown the same night.
