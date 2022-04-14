JEFFERSON — Late inning theatrics have become the calling card for the undefeated Grand Valley Mustangs, who eked out a 4-3 win over Jefferson on Thursday afternoon.
A controversial call on a diving attempted catch by Jefferson leftfielder Kirkland Lambert made for an interesting seventh inning as the Falcons and the Mustangs had differing opinions on whether it was a catch.
It was ruled not a catch as Lambert dived for the ball with his back to the infield making the play difficult to see.
Jefferson coach Scott Barber said it was a tough call, but he didn’t understand how it wasn’t a catch when Lambert showed the ball in his glove.
Grand Valley coach Matt Brumit said he would like to see some games that aren’t quite as close.
“I don’t know if I can take that all year,” he said.
The Mustangs are 6-0 and have won a lot of close games, including a 6-4 comeback win on Tuesday in eight innings at Kirtland.
Brumit said GV has played a touch schedule, but is scrappy and has been able to secure some wins.
“We’ve got six guys that can pitch,” Brumit said. He said he would like to see his team throw a 10 spot on someone and pitch the way they can.
Barber said it was a great baseball game and that he was happy with his team’s continued growth even though the squad is 0-6-1.
Barber was also happy with the pitching and defense on Thursday.
The Falcons got off to a good start with three runs in the third inning.
The Mustangs, however, fought back with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth inning.
The top of the seventh inning ended up being the difference as GV scored two runs and then held on to keep Jefferson scoreless in the final frame.
The runs were scored by Nate Boiarski, who stole second base and went to third on an errant throw.
Dane Sparks then scored the eventaul winning run for the Mustangs, leading to an excited celebration by GV.
“It [Grand Valley] is a very good program. It is one of the better teams we’ve played against,” Barber said.
Brumit said the GV defense helped the team early in the game as the middle infield turned a double play in the first and second innings, keeping down the pitch count for D.J. Webb.
Casey Turner came in for two innings of relief, allowing no runs and recording two strike outs to secure the victory.
“It was a great game when it comes down to a flip of a coin catch in the seventh inning,” Barber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.