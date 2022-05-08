220415-sports-gvjeffbb10

Grand Valley’s Zach Hall concentrates while catching a foul ball during a recent game against Jefferson at Havens Complex in Jefferson Township.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Staff Report

Grand Valley snared the second seed in Division III Struthers sectional-district.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open postseason play at 5 p.m. on May 18 at home against the Youngstown Cardinal Mooney-Campbell Memorial winner in a sectional final.

Mooney is seeded 11th, while Memorial checks in at 23.

Pymatuning Valley and Jefferson are also in the Division III tournament, but at the Niles site.

The Lakers, as the 21st seed, are slated to play at No. 20 East Palestine at 5 p.m. Monday. The Falcons, as the 22nd seed, are slated to start the postseason at 5 p.m. Monday at No. 14 Kirtland.

Also from the county and Madison, Lakeside and Madison are competing in Division I, while Edgewood, Geneva and Conneaut in DII and St. John in IV.

DIVISION I

The Dragons are at the Euclid sectional-district site, while the Blue Streaks are at the Nordonia site.

Both team are slated to start postseason play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lakeside, as the 33rd seed, goes to No. 19 Mentor. Madison hosts Euclid in a battle of the 30th and 31st seeds, respectively.

DIVISION II

Edgewood and Geneva are at the Struthers site, while Conneaut is at Louisville site.

The Warriors, as the 10th seed, are slated to begin the postseason at 5 p.m. Monday at home vs. Lakeview.

Geneva, the No. 16 seed, will get a familiar opponent in Chagrin Valley Conference foe, No. 8 Perry at 5 p.m. Monday at Perry.

The teams have split in the regular season. The Eagles won 5-3 in eight innings on April 20, while the Pirates claimed a 5-4 decision just three days later.

The Spartans, as the 20th seeded, are slated to host No. 23 Girard at 5 p.m. on Monday.

DIVISION IV

St. John, as the 13th seed, is scheduled to play at No. 12 Fairport Harbor at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Heralds are scheduled to host Fairport on Wednesday for a regular-season game.

Division I

Euclid Sectional-District

Seeds: 2. Massillon Jackson, 5. Green, 7. Twinsburg, 10. Kent Roosevelt, 17. Kenston, 19. Mentor, 24. North, 25. South, 28. Brush, 29. Harvey, 33. Lakeside, 35. Akron Kenmore-Garfield.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 17

5 p.m.: Harvey at Brush

5 p.m.: Kenmore-Garfield at Kenston

5 p.m.: South at North

5 p.m.: Lakeside at Mentor

Final

May 19

5 p.m.: Brush-Harvey winner at Jackson

5 p.m.: Kenston-Garfield-Kenmore winner at Roosevelt

5 p.m.: North-South winner at Green

5 p.m.: Lakeside-Mentor winner at Twinsburg

May 24

District semifinal

2 p.m.: Brush-Harvey-Jackson winner vs. Kenston-Kenmore-Garfield-Roosevelt winner, TBA

5 p.m.: North-South-Green winner vs. Lakeside-Mentor-Twinsburg winner, TBA

May 26

District final

• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Nordonia Sectional-District

Seeds: 1. Walsh Jesuit, 8. Riverside, 9. Massillon Washington, 12. Mayfield, 13. Canton Glenoak, 18, Akron Ellet, 22. Solon, 23. Massillon Perry, 26. Alliance, 27. Macedonia Nordonia, 30. Madison, 31. Euclid.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 17

5 p.m.: Euclid at Madison

5 p.m.: Nordonia at Alliance

5 p.m.: Solon at Mayfield

5 p.m.: Perry at Glenoak

Final

May 19

5 p.m.: Madison-Euclid winner at Walsh Jesuit

5 p.m.: Alliance-Nordonia winner at Ellet

5 p.m.: Mayfield-Solon winner at Riverside

5 p.m.: Glenoak-Perry winner at Washington

May 24

District semifinal

2 p.m.: Madison-Euclid-Walsh Jesuit winner vs. Alliance-Nordonia-Ellet winner, TBA

• 5 p.m.: Mayfield-Solon-Riverside winner vs. Glenoak-Perry-Washington winner, TBA

May 26

District final

• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Divsion II

Struthers Sectional-District

Seeds: 1. Canfield, 4. Chardon, 6. Mogadore Field, 8. Perry, 9. Hubbard, 10. Edgewood, 11. Niles, 13. Lakeview, 14. Howland, 15. Poland, 16. Geneva, 24. Youngstown Chaney, 25. Youngstown East.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 16

5 p.m.: Youngstown Chaney at Poland

5 p.m.: Niles at Hubbard

5 p.m.: Geneva at Perry

5 p.m.: Youngstown East at Howland

5 p.m.: Lakeview at Edgewood

Final

May 18

5 p.m.: Poland-Chaney winner at Canfield

5 p.m.: Hubbard-Niles winner vs. Geneva-Perry winner, TBA

5 p.m.: Howland-East winner at Chardon

• 5 p.m.: Edgewood-Lakeview winner at Field

May 23

District semifinal

4 p.m.: Poland-Chaney-Canfield winner vs. Hubbard-Niles-Geneva-Perry winner TBA

4:30 p.m.: Howland-East-Chardon winner vs. Edgewood-Lakeview-Field winner, TBA

May 25

District final

• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Louisville Sectional-District

Seeds: 2. Alliance Marlington, 3. Salem, 5. Louisville, 7. West Branch, 12. Streetsboro, 17. 18. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Canton South, 19. Struthers, 20. Conneaut, 21. West Geauga, 22. Ravenna, 23. Girard.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 16

5 p.m.: Ravenna at Canton South

5 p.m.: NDCL at Streetsboro

5 p.m.: West Geauga at Struthers

5 p.m.: Girard at Conneaut

Final

May 18

5 p.m.: South-Ravenna winner at Marlington

5 p.m.: Streetsboro-NDCL winner at West Branch

5 p.m.: Struthers-WG winner winner at Louisville

5 p.m.: Conneaut-Girard winner at Salem

May 23

District semifinal

2 p.m.: South-Ravenna-Marlington winner vs. Streetsboro-NDCL-West Branch winner, TBA

5 p.m.: Struthers-WG-Louisville winner vs. Girard-Conneaut-Salem winner, TBA

May 25

District final

• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Divsion III

Niles Sectional-District

Seeds: 1. Canfield South Range, 3. Columbiana, 5. Columbiana Crestview, 8. New Middletown Springfield, 9. Warren Champion, 13. Hanoverton United, 14. Kirtland, 17. Berkshire, 20. East Palestine, 21. Pymatuning Valley, 22. Jefferson, 24. Youngstown Liberty.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 16

5 p.m.: PV at East Palestine

5 p.m.: Berkshire at United

5 p.m.: Liberty at Springfield

5 p.m.: Jefferson at Kirtland

Final

May 18

5 p.m.: East Palestine-PV winner at South Range

5 p.m.: United-Berkshire winner at Champion

5 p.m.: Springfield-Liberty at Crestview

5 p.m.: Jefferson-Kirtland winner at Columbiana

May 23

District semifinal

4:30 p.m.: Springfield-Liberty-Crestview winner vs. Kirtland-Jefferson-Columbiana winner, TBA

7 p.m.: East Palestine-PV-South Range winner vs. United-Berkshire-Champion winner, TBA

May 25

District final

5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Struthers Sectional-District

Seeds: 2. Grand Valley, 4. Youngstown Ursuline, 6. Cardinal, 7. Rootstown, 10. Garfield, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 12. LaBrae, 15. Atwater Waterloo, 16. Newton Falls, 18. Ravenna Southeast, 19. Crestwood, 23. Campbell Memorial.

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 16

5 p.m.: Memorial at Cardinal Mooney

5 p.m.: Southeast at Garfield

5 p.m.: Crestview at LaBrae

5 p.m.: Newton Falls at Waterloo

Final

May 18

5 p.m.: Cardinal Mooney-Memorial winner at GV

5 p.m.: Garfield-Southeast winner at Rootstown

5 p.m.: Crestwood-LaBrae winner at Cardinal

5 p.m.: Waterloo-Newton Falls winner at Ursuline

May 23

District semifinal

6:30 p.m.: Cardinal Mooney-Memorial-GV winner vs. Garfield-Southeast-Rootstown winner, TBA

8:30 p.m.: LaBrae-Crestwood-Cardinal winner vs. Waterloo-Newton Falls-Ursuline winner, TBA

May 25

District final

• 6:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

Division IV

Fairport Harbor Sectional-District

Seeds: 3. Mineral Ridge, 4. Mathews, 5. Jackson-Milton, 7. Bristol, 10. Windham, 11. Lowellville, 12. Fairport Harbor, 13. St. John, 14. Maplewood, 18. Wellsville, 21. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Sectional tournament

Semifinal

May 17

5 p.m.: St. John at Fairport Harbor

5 p.m.: Maplewood at Lowellville

5 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas at Wellsville

Final

May 19

5 p.m.: St. John-Fairport winner at Mathews

5 p.m.: Windham at Bristol

5 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood winner at Jackson-Milton

5 p.m.: Wellsville-St. Thomas Aquinas winner at Mineral Ridge

May 24

District semifinal

2 p.m.: St. John-Fairport-Mathews winner vs. Windham-Bristol winner, TBA

5 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood-Jackson-Milton winner vs. Wellsville-St. Thomas Aquinas-Mineral Ridge winner

May 26

District final

5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA

