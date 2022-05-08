Staff Report
Grand Valley snared the second seed in Division III Struthers sectional-district.
The Mustangs are scheduled to open postseason play at 5 p.m. on May 18 at home against the Youngstown Cardinal Mooney-Campbell Memorial winner in a sectional final.
Mooney is seeded 11th, while Memorial checks in at 23.
Pymatuning Valley and Jefferson are also in the Division III tournament, but at the Niles site.
The Lakers, as the 21st seed, are slated to play at No. 20 East Palestine at 5 p.m. Monday. The Falcons, as the 22nd seed, are slated to start the postseason at 5 p.m. Monday at No. 14 Kirtland.
Also from the county and Madison, Lakeside and Madison are competing in Division I, while Edgewood, Geneva and Conneaut in DII and St. John in IV.
DIVISION I
The Dragons are at the Euclid sectional-district site, while the Blue Streaks are at the Nordonia site.
Both team are slated to start postseason play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lakeside, as the 33rd seed, goes to No. 19 Mentor. Madison hosts Euclid in a battle of the 30th and 31st seeds, respectively.
DIVISION II
Edgewood and Geneva are at the Struthers site, while Conneaut is at Louisville site.
The Warriors, as the 10th seed, are slated to begin the postseason at 5 p.m. Monday at home vs. Lakeview.
Geneva, the No. 16 seed, will get a familiar opponent in Chagrin Valley Conference foe, No. 8 Perry at 5 p.m. Monday at Perry.
The teams have split in the regular season. The Eagles won 5-3 in eight innings on April 20, while the Pirates claimed a 5-4 decision just three days later.
The Spartans, as the 20th seeded, are slated to host No. 23 Girard at 5 p.m. on Monday.
DIVISION IV
St. John, as the 13th seed, is scheduled to play at No. 12 Fairport Harbor at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Heralds are scheduled to host Fairport on Wednesday for a regular-season game.
Division I
Euclid Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. Massillon Jackson, 5. Green, 7. Twinsburg, 10. Kent Roosevelt, 17. Kenston, 19. Mentor, 24. North, 25. South, 28. Brush, 29. Harvey, 33. Lakeside, 35. Akron Kenmore-Garfield.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 17
• 5 p.m.: Harvey at Brush
• 5 p.m.: Kenmore-Garfield at Kenston
• 5 p.m.: South at North
• 5 p.m.: Lakeside at Mentor
Final
May 19
• 5 p.m.: Brush-Harvey winner at Jackson
• 5 p.m.: Kenston-Garfield-Kenmore winner at Roosevelt
• 5 p.m.: North-South winner at Green
• 5 p.m.: Lakeside-Mentor winner at Twinsburg
May 24
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: Brush-Harvey-Jackson winner vs. Kenston-Kenmore-Garfield-Roosevelt winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: North-South-Green winner vs. Lakeside-Mentor-Twinsburg winner, TBA
May 26
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Nordonia Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. Walsh Jesuit, 8. Riverside, 9. Massillon Washington, 12. Mayfield, 13. Canton Glenoak, 18, Akron Ellet, 22. Solon, 23. Massillon Perry, 26. Alliance, 27. Macedonia Nordonia, 30. Madison, 31. Euclid.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 17
• 5 p.m.: Euclid at Madison
• 5 p.m.: Nordonia at Alliance
• 5 p.m.: Solon at Mayfield
• 5 p.m.: Perry at Glenoak
Final
May 19
• 5 p.m.: Madison-Euclid winner at Walsh Jesuit
• 5 p.m.: Alliance-Nordonia winner at Ellet
• 5 p.m.: Mayfield-Solon winner at Riverside
• 5 p.m.: Glenoak-Perry winner at Washington
May 24
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: Madison-Euclid-Walsh Jesuit winner vs. Alliance-Nordonia-Ellet winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Mayfield-Solon-Riverside winner vs. Glenoak-Perry-Washington winner, TBA
May 26
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Divsion II
Struthers Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. Canfield, 4. Chardon, 6. Mogadore Field, 8. Perry, 9. Hubbard, 10. Edgewood, 11. Niles, 13. Lakeview, 14. Howland, 15. Poland, 16. Geneva, 24. Youngstown Chaney, 25. Youngstown East.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 16
• 5 p.m.: Youngstown Chaney at Poland
• 5 p.m.: Niles at Hubbard
• 5 p.m.: Geneva at Perry
• 5 p.m.: Youngstown East at Howland
• 5 p.m.: Lakeview at Edgewood
Final
May 18
• 5 p.m.: Poland-Chaney winner at Canfield
• 5 p.m.: Hubbard-Niles winner vs. Geneva-Perry winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Howland-East winner at Chardon
• 5 p.m.: Edgewood-Lakeview winner at Field
May 23
District semifinal
• 4 p.m.: Poland-Chaney-Canfield winner vs. Hubbard-Niles-Geneva-Perry winner TBA
• 4:30 p.m.: Howland-East-Chardon winner vs. Edgewood-Lakeview-Field winner, TBA
May 25
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Louisville Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. Alliance Marlington, 3. Salem, 5. Louisville, 7. West Branch, 12. Streetsboro, 17. 18. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Canton South, 19. Struthers, 20. Conneaut, 21. West Geauga, 22. Ravenna, 23. Girard.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 16
• 5 p.m.: Ravenna at Canton South
• 5 p.m.: NDCL at Streetsboro
• 5 p.m.: West Geauga at Struthers
• 5 p.m.: Girard at Conneaut
Final
May 18
• 5 p.m.: South-Ravenna winner at Marlington
• 5 p.m.: Streetsboro-NDCL winner at West Branch
• 5 p.m.: Struthers-WG winner winner at Louisville
• 5 p.m.: Conneaut-Girard winner at Salem
May 23
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: South-Ravenna-Marlington winner vs. Streetsboro-NDCL-West Branch winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Struthers-WG-Louisville winner vs. Girard-Conneaut-Salem winner, TBA
May 25
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Divsion III
Niles Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. Canfield South Range, 3. Columbiana, 5. Columbiana Crestview, 8. New Middletown Springfield, 9. Warren Champion, 13. Hanoverton United, 14. Kirtland, 17. Berkshire, 20. East Palestine, 21. Pymatuning Valley, 22. Jefferson, 24. Youngstown Liberty.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 16
• 5 p.m.: PV at East Palestine
• 5 p.m.: Berkshire at United
• 5 p.m.: Liberty at Springfield
• 5 p.m.: Jefferson at Kirtland
Final
May 18
• 5 p.m.: East Palestine-PV winner at South Range
• 5 p.m.: United-Berkshire winner at Champion
• 5 p.m.: Springfield-Liberty at Crestview
• 5 p.m.: Jefferson-Kirtland winner at Columbiana
May 23
District semifinal
• 4:30 p.m.: Springfield-Liberty-Crestview winner vs. Kirtland-Jefferson-Columbiana winner, TBA
• 7 p.m.: East Palestine-PV-South Range winner vs. United-Berkshire-Champion winner, TBA
May 25
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Struthers Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. Grand Valley, 4. Youngstown Ursuline, 6. Cardinal, 7. Rootstown, 10. Garfield, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 12. LaBrae, 15. Atwater Waterloo, 16. Newton Falls, 18. Ravenna Southeast, 19. Crestwood, 23. Campbell Memorial.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 16
• 5 p.m.: Memorial at Cardinal Mooney
• 5 p.m.: Southeast at Garfield
• 5 p.m.: Crestview at LaBrae
• 5 p.m.: Newton Falls at Waterloo
Final
May 18
• 5 p.m.: Cardinal Mooney-Memorial winner at GV
• 5 p.m.: Garfield-Southeast winner at Rootstown
• 5 p.m.: Crestwood-LaBrae winner at Cardinal
• 5 p.m.: Waterloo-Newton Falls winner at Ursuline
May 23
District semifinal
• 6:30 p.m.: Cardinal Mooney-Memorial-GV winner vs. Garfield-Southeast-Rootstown winner, TBA
• 8:30 p.m.: LaBrae-Crestwood-Cardinal winner vs. Waterloo-Newton Falls-Ursuline winner, TBA
May 25
District final
• 6:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Division IV
Fairport Harbor Sectional-District
• Seeds: 3. Mineral Ridge, 4. Mathews, 5. Jackson-Milton, 7. Bristol, 10. Windham, 11. Lowellville, 12. Fairport Harbor, 13. St. John, 14. Maplewood, 18. Wellsville, 21. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 17
• 5 p.m.: St. John at Fairport Harbor
• 5 p.m.: Maplewood at Lowellville
• 5 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas at Wellsville
Final
May 19
• 5 p.m.: St. John-Fairport winner at Mathews
• 5 p.m.: Windham at Bristol
• 5 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood winner at Jackson-Milton
• 5 p.m.: Wellsville-St. Thomas Aquinas winner at Mineral Ridge
May 24
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: St. John-Fairport-Mathews winner vs. Windham-Bristol winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood-Jackson-Milton winner vs. Wellsville-St. Thomas Aquinas-Mineral Ridge winner
May 26
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
