Whether it was pitching, hitting or fielding, the Grand Valley baseball team did just about everything there is to do on a diamond and do it well this spring.
Coach Matt Brumit, though said there was one thing his group did especially well.
“They just enjoyed baseball,” he said.
The Mustangs went 15-7 this season and took second in the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Brumit also earned Ashtabula County Coach of the year honors.
The team fell a bit short of the expectations they set for themselves, but according to Brummitt, whether they were 15-7, or 7-15, it was their joy for playing that set them apart.
“It was a team that just enjoyed being at the baseball field and being together and playing the game,” Brumit said. “As a coach, that’s what you want. You don’t want to show up at the field or at the gym and everyone be miserable.”
Winning was the main priority for the players as well as the coach, but being able to enjoy themselves and create lifetime experiences is something Brumut said they did for themselves with the support of the school and community.
“Having fun comes with winning,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win since I’ve been here, and there have been guys that have enjoyed it, and we’ve not had too many issues.
"I think that says a lot about not only the players, but the parents also. I’ve been fortunate to have really nice parents that have been involved, but hands off. They’ve let us do our job. This group of seniors, especially their parents are a wonderful group of people, which makes coaching a lot easier.”
Of the more measurable tangibles, the Mustangs benefited greatly from the pitching of Hagan Hejduk, Dane Sparks and DJ Webb.
Offensively, Hejduk, who was selected Co-Ashtabula County Player of the Year, at the top of the order provided a great spark.
Brumit said what also boosted the team was guys stepping up to go out of their comfort zone a bit to help out.
Among those guys were Nathan Boiarski, who took time away from his track and field regiment to provide a strong addition to the outfield; Will Seger, a career second-sacker, transferred to the outfield and hird baseman Casey Turner showed continual improvement throughout the season, and according to Brumit should be “a very good player next year.”
In spite of the coach of the year award, though, Brummitt said he and his team will have a chip on their shoulder going into next season.
The Mustangs finished second in the CVC, getting swept in two games during the regular season by eventual conference champion Edgewood, and were ousted early in a Division III postseason game by Youngstown Mooney.
“There’s definitely some unfinished business,” Brumit said.
There was also a lot to enjoy though, as well as a lot to continue to build on.
‘Again, the kids enjoyed the season, but I know they wanted more and I know I definitely wanted more,” Brummitt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.