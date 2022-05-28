HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Matt McBride, a Conneaut High School grad, will run against the best NCAA Division III 400 meter runners in the country today.
McBride, a Mount Union sophomore athletically, qualified with a personal best time of 47:04 at SPIRE Institute.
McBride took nearly a half of a second off of his all time best time while competing with teammate Jared Storm, who finished just ahead of him by a little more than a tenth of a second.
“Storm pushes me to my absolute best every day,” McBride said of his teammate.
The nine advanced, which included first in each of the three heats, plus the next six best times.
McBride and Storm will lineup to race for a national championship at 1:20 p.m. on the outdoor track at Spire Institute.
The pair are also scheduled to compete this afternoon in the 4x400-meter relay final, which is the last race of the three-day meet.
“That was a big P.R.,” McBride said while recovering from the race.
He knew he had to have to improve by about a half second to move on to today’s competition.
McBride, who had run around 47.5, was excited about qualifying with his friend.
The added bonus for McBride is being able to complete such a lofty goal in front of his friends and family.
“This is awesome,” he said of competing at SPIRE for the national meet.
The chance to have a meet in Ashtabula County made it possible for many of his friends and family to see him run after the meet was held in North Carolina last year
In the 4x400-meter relay
Mount Union has the fastest qualifying time by almost two seconds.
In the 400 meter competition, McBride is .83 seconds behind the fastest qualifier, Eric Gregory of Galludet (46.21), and is presently in seventh going into the final.
Storm is ranked sixth heading into today’s action with a time of 46.89.
McBride, Storm and teammates Tyler Gill and Justin Knoch ran the fastest-qualifying 4X400 time in Thursday’s preliminaries with a time of 3:12.19.
McBride earned All American honors in March, finishing
sixth in the 400 meters at the Division III NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in North Carolina.
