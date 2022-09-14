Boxing is coming to the Mount Carmel Community Center on East 21st Street Saturday.
Azariy Moreno, age 10, and Paul Hall Jr., 27, are slated to take part in the competition during the Gladiator Fight Night in Bula. Both are from Ashtabula.
This sanctioned event is expected showcase some of USA Boxing’s top amateur national champions.
There will be a total of 15-to-18 total match ups on this boxing card.
The doors open at 4 p.m. and the first fight is slated for 5 p.m.
Currently the No. 1 ranked boxer in the country at his weight and age division, Azariy, who is fourth grade student at Saint John School, usually competes at 80 pounds. But Saturday, he will move up to 85 pounds for the first time.
Training just like the pros, Azariy is ready to step in front of a hometown crowd and put on a show for his family and fans. This will also be the first time he will be able to compete in his hometown.
Boxers from Chicago and New York are expected to participate.
One might wonder how a 10-year old gets into a sport like boxing.
For Azariy, it was simple — he was tired of being bullied and picked on.
Getting into boxing has helped instill confidence and allowed Azariy to not be picked on at school any longer.
Christian Moreno, his father, mentioned that if parents are on the fence about letting their child box, there really is nothing to be worried about.
The kids all wear protective gear at all times and the values that the sport teaches them is worth so much more and instills great values to these kids.
Azariy currently is training out of of the Fresh Xperience Boxing Academy out of Cleveland.
His favorite fighter is currently Teofimo Lopez, who is the former Unified Lightweight Champion Of The World.
Azariy and his family have been all over the United States traveling to different events to compete and also to train.
Most of their week consists of traveling to different parts of Ohio just to spar with some of the best in the area.
Christian Moreno
said that the only way
to get any better is to seek out the very best in the country and in the area.
They are always seeking the best partners to train with and compete against.
Azariy said that the traveling is one of his most favorite parts from the sport, and getting to see new gyms and locations.
When it comes to the match at the Mount Carmel Community Center, Azariy is set to box an opponent who has already beat him.
Hall Jr. trains out of the Bula Boxing Club, and is making his amateur debut.
He started to get into boxing at age 13.
“I love the sport and competition that comes with it,” Hall Jr. said. “I’m pumped to have my first fight here in front of my hometown.”
