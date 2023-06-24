HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — More than 900 young athletes are scheduled to compete in the USA Track and Field Youth National Championships next week at SPIRE Academy, said Chelsie Kamann, director of events for SA.
“At the moment [Friday afternoon] it is around 900 and counting,” Kamann said of the youth ranging in age from 8 to 18 that are scheduled to compete in a variety of track and field events. She said registration will close on Sunday.
The athletes will come from all over the United States.
Age divisions for the 2023 competition year are as follows: 7-8; 9-10; 11-12; 13-14; 15-16 and 17-18.
Kamann said it is the only event scheduled at SPIRE Academy next week so there should be enough parking to meet the needs of athletes families, officials and spectators.
The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Monday and continue through Saturday July 1.
“The first two days are the combined events championships. The individual events start on Wednesday, Kamann said.
Area volunteers are scheduled to assist with the event and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is also recruiting volunteers, Kamann said.
She said the Geneva Booster Club is helping with food and beverages as well.
“It is one of the largest events we have hosted,” Kamann said.
Some individual athletes, and teams, will be able to pick up their informational packets on Sunday. Warm up for the event starts around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Kamann said there are 85 officials assisting in the event.
“We try to use as many locals officials [as possible],” she said.
Officials do, however, come from all over the country.
“It is pretty cool to see their passion for the sport,” Kamann said. “It is starting to look like a major event,”
The track area went through a great deal of preparatory work on Friday, including watering down the stands, placing hurdles and putting up tents for officials.
