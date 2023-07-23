SHEFFIELD — Adam Schwabenbauer, of Linesville, Pa., held an umbrella over his daughter's head on Saturday afternoon as they waited for her call to the starting line at Pine Lake Raceway and Trails.
More than 600 racers were in town this weekend to race in a wide variety of all-terrain vehicles at Pine Lake.
The campground has been hosting ATV races for 54 years with people coming from North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and many other states, said Bud Fischer, who has been running the event for decades.
Schwabenbauer said he raced when he was young and his daughter, Lillian, was excited about competing, which provided good family time.
"We have the good old boys," the announcer said as a group of four adult participants rode to the starting line for a six-wheel ATV class.
"They spent all week getting ready," Fischer said of competitors who began arriving at the track last Monday.
A lot of volunteers made the event possible with a detailed system of registration, starting line procedures and track maintenance occurring throughout the weekend.
Fischer said the Saturday prelims eliminated some participants as there were only 20 people in the finals of each class. He said some of the categories saw 18 racers eliminated on Saturday.
"I know so many of the people who have been coming here for years," Fischer said.
Many of the participants knew each other well, trading good-natured banter and side hugs with people they have known for many years.
A watering truck was needed from time to time to calm the dust between races.
Pine Lake will host a tractor pull next week, Fischer said.
