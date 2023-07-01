HARPERSSFIELD — The weather through a curve to USA Track and Field and SPIRE Academy, but a week of competition was still successful, said SPIRE Events Coordinator Chelsie Kamann.
The low quality of air on Wednesday, due to air blown across Lake Erie from Canadian wildfires, meant the competition was canceled for the day but got rolling again on Thursday with all events from Wednesday and regularly scheduled Thursday events all completed, Kamann said
Brandon and Tana Vinson spent the week at the meet coaching students from a wide variety of ages with a team from Hershey, Pennasylvania.
"We've been out here all week," Brandon Vinson said.
He said the SPIRE Academy did a great job hosting the event. He said the club in Hershey has 60 to 70 athletes ranging in age from 6 to 18 years of age.
Similar clubs from across the United States ventured to Harpersfield to compete. The parking lot had many different states represented on license plates.
Kamann said it was a good week other than the few "hiccups" with the weather.
During the Thursday competition, meet organizers went to a "rolling" schedule which allowed them to get the races completed before 5:30 p.m. She said the races started one hour earlier at 7 a.m.
In addition to officials from all over the country there were many northeastern Ohio officials and volunteers from the Geneva area and others from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.
"The sports commission has a large following of volunteers," Kamann said.
She said the volunteer breakdown was about even between the local volunteers and the group from the commission.
The volunteers checked credentials, made sure spectators remained in appropriate areas and escorted the athletes to the race start from a staging area inside the indoor track and field building, Kamann said.
