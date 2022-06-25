ASHTABULA — Little League players and umpires will have some new equipment to use thanks to the efforts of Montrose Chevrolet of Ashtabula.
Todd Mullen, vice president of MCA, said Chevrolet has a passion for Little League and works hard to encourage donations to leagues all over the country.
“We partner with Chevrolet,” he said of the equipment and financial donation of $500 to the league. Mullen posed with Little League Minor Tigers and Angels for a picture prior to their Tuesday evening game at Cederquist Park.
“Each year we donate to a different area league,” Mullen said.
Jefferson Little League was the recipient last year.
Ashtabula Little League had a choice of three different options regarding equipment, said league president Frank Cole. He said they chose a variety of gear that included catcher’s equipment, umpire’s equipment and baseballs.
“It means a lot anytime you get anything for free,” Cole said.
Dustin Hamilton, head coach of the Ashtabula Minor League Angels, said the donations are important.
“With these donations it will help kids out for years to come,” he said.
