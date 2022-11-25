ASHTABULA — More than 180 people gathered on Main Avenue to help raise funds to fight homelessness in Ashtabula and shed some calories before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.
Jake Ondash and Alyssa Thomas, both of Akron, defended their titles as champions in the Main Avenue Miracle Mile. The couple rain for the University of Akron and are continuing their careers as post-graduate students..
Jake said his family changed their Thanksgiving traditions last year visiting their Ondash’s grandparents, Dean and Peg McQuaide, in Ashtabula. But they always try to run a Thanksgiving race.
Ondash said he is a mid-distance runner so the distance is exciting for him. “It is hard to say no to a mile run,” he said.
Ondash ran for the Zips last year as a graduate student and lowered his all-time best mile time to 4:04 and hopes to break 4:00 this winter in post-graduate competition.
Thomas is more of a longer distance runner and recently won the Akron Half Marathon in a time of 1:19. She said she plans to run more half marathons and run her first marathon next fall and hopes to run 2:50 in the marathon.
On Thursday, Ondash beat Kent State’s Jacob Mirabell, who also is a Geneva High School graduate, by 15 seconds in a time of 4:31. Thomas ran 5:05 winning over Lydia Randolph of Angola University, and Edgewood High School, who ran a time of 5:27.
Mirabell was seventh man on the Kent State University cross country team and is ready to gear up for track training.
Randolph was the first women on her cross country team and will be focusing her training on the 10,000 meters for the upcoming track season.
The race benefits Samaritan House, a shelter for the homeless in Ashtabula County, and drew the large crowd that makes the event an annual part of families holiday tradition.
Samaritan House Executive Director Steve Sargent said the race is very important to help fund the shelter.
“Without this we’d have a problem in the winter,” he said.
“The community is very recepetiive,” Sargent said of the turnout for the race.
Sargent said there are presently12 residents at Samaritan House. He said the residents allowed to be at the house was reduced to eight during the worst of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
