Matt McBride competed in the first of his races on Thursday night.
The Mount Union sophomore athletically and Conneaut graduate ran in the 4X400 relay, along with Jared Storm, Tyler Gill and Justin Knoch, during the opening round of the Division III national outdoor track and field championships at Spire Institute.
The Mount Union quartet entered the meet with the second-fastest time in the nation.
Running in the second of two heats from Lane 9, McBride and his teammates ended up first overall in a time of 3:12.29.
“[Today] went really well,” McBride said. “We just ran our race and tried to be as smooth as possible.”
McBride ran the anchor Mount Union.
“For my leg, my only goal was to maintain the lead, which I did efficiently,” he said. “All around a great race.”
Loras, which also ran in the second heat, checked in at 3:13.27 for second place.
The top two in each heat plus the next five best times advanced to the finals, which is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday.
McBride is scheduled to compete in the open 400 preliminaries at 3:15 p.m. today.
