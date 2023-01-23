HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Area track athletes returning “home” to compete in the Midwest Open on Saturday relived some memories and created some new ones on Saturday at SPIRE Institute.
That was especially true for Conneaut High School graduate Matt McBride, who set an NCAA Division III national record for the 600 meters.
McBride said he hadn’t competed on the indoor track at SPIRE since high school, but was excited to be back home. Prior to the race he said he was running the 600 meters for the first time and hoped to break the record.
The assumption was he meant a school record. Bad assumption, as McBride was gunning for the all-time Division III record.
He said he was hoping to run a 1:18 and instead ran a 1:17.93 winning the race by almost thee seconds over teammate Justin Knoch, who ran 1:20.61.
Thurston Shaw, a Lakeside High School graduate, also competed in the 600 meters and finished 18th out of 22 in a time of 1:32.03.
Although McBride had not competed on the SPIRE Institute indoor track since high school he had anchored the Mount Union 4 x 400 meter relay to a national championship last spring at SPIRE Institute.
He again anchored Mount Union’s 4 x 400 meter relay team to victory on Saturday in a time of 3:17.41.
Bri Aveni, a Geneva High School graduate and Mount Union athlete, also returned to her stomping grounds.
She said she hadn’t competed at SPIRE Institute since her freshman year and said it was a little “weird” being back but she was enjoying the experience.
Aveni, and Mount Union teammate Sidney Chaffee, a Madison High School graduate, did not clear a height after coming into the pole vault competition at a higher height.
Madison High School graduate Brian Chaffee set a personal best in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:54, which was good enough to register a 12th-place finish out of 20 competitors.
Geneva High School graduate Alex Reese ran a 4:25 mile to finish 11th out of 42 competitors.
Michaela Bryan, another Geneva graduate, finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-1 while competing for John Carroll University.
A variety of indoor track meets are on the horizon at SPIRE Institute.
The SPIRE Collegiate Invitational is scheduled for Jan. 27, the SPIRE Indoor Games Feb. 11 and the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 22-25.
A wide array of high school track meets are also scheduled including the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State Championships are scheduled for March 3 and 4.
