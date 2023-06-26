CONNEAUT — After 17 years there will be a new head boys basketball coach at Conneaut High School.
Rich Marshall is the recommended candidate to replace long-time coach Tim Tallbacka. The school board meeting is on Wednesday.
Marshall comes to the position with 11 years of head coaching experience at the high school level and 11 years of head coaching experience at the collegiate level.
He also was an assistant at Division I schools, including Clemson University, and at many other stops along his coaching journey.
Marshall went to high school at Wayne Valley High School in New Jersey, and got his undergraduate degree at Marquette University and further schooling at Clemson University.
Marshall presently has a job in sales and works from his home in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Marshall said he called Conneaut High School Athletic Director Joel Taylor when he heard about the opening and applied for the job.
He said he is excited about the opportunity and appreciates Tallbacka’s professionalism during the transition.
Marshall said he has been the men’s head coach at Caldwell College in New Jersey, where he started the program, Thiel College, St. Catherine College in Kentucky and was also women’s head coach at Salem University in West Virginia.
Developing a basketball culture is the first priority for the new head coach who spent time drilling the fundamentals during a Monday after noon session at Garcia Gymnasium.
He urged the players to work on the details of a passing drill and put full effort into the session.
“I am respectful of what Tim did,” he said of Tallbacka’s work as head coach.
Marshall said he is happy Terry Thompson, a former assistant, has agreed to stay on as an assistant coach.
He said a second assistant will also be hired soon and former player, Kyle Woods, is going to serve as a volunteer assistant.
“He is a kind of a role model for the kids that want to play in college,” Marshall said.
Marshall said he feels supported by the administration from Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley, principal Stephanie Anservitz and Taylor.
Marhall said he will be looking for leadership from seniors Chance Loomis, J.R. Hutchison and Max Gleason.
“Our pending hire, Rich Marshall, brings a wealth of basketball coaching experience,” Taylor said. “Coach Marshall has been successful at both the college and high school levels and has had tenures with both men’s and women’s programs.
“Coach Marshall was steadfast in expressing a desire to be the head of our basketball program and his conversational knowledge of program building and his vision of a positive direction are quite impressive.”
Taylor praised and thanked Tallbacka for his time at Conneaut.
“Tim is the type of person who will help in any way he can,” Taylor said. “Tim’s presence and caring for his players will be missed. Tim has conducted himself as a professional and has always been a wonderful representative of our district, as well, as a role model for his student-athletes.”
