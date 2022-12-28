ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Charles Dickens wrote “A Tale of Two Cities” but the Geneva girls basketball team played a game of two halves on Tuesday during a 60-46 non-conference victory over Pymatuning Valley.
After one quarter the Lakers had a 17-16 lead and Pymatuning Valley took it to the Eagles with a 12-4 second quarter for a 29-20 halftime lead.
But the second half was a totally different story as Geneva got aggressive on defense and outscored the Lakers, 40-17.
Geneva’s Delaney Marrison led all scorers with a career-high 26 points. She was surprised to hear she had done so well on the offensive side of the ball.
“That is the most I have ever scored in a high school game. I am excited my adrenaline is still flowing,” Marrison said.
The Eagles scored the first eight points of the second half and led 54-40 with 2:22 to play.
“We played defense and we got points off our defense,” said an elated Geneva coach Mike Hassett after watching his Geneva squad dominate the second half.
“It was two different games,” he said of the second half that the Eagles employ saw a strong man-to-man defense that gave the Lakers fits.
“I give it to Geneva they came out ready to play the third and fourth quarters,” said PV coach Geena Gabriel.
Gabriel said her squad has can struggle against strong defense.
The Lakers (8-3) came into the game having lost only to Badger and Berkshire, while Geneva (3-4) had won just two games playing in the Chagrin Valley Conference and against several local non-conference teams.
Hassett said he has been pushing his girls in practice regarding proper defensive technique and it finally paid off.
Hassett said Marrison made some good moves and stayed within the offense to score her 26 points. The Eagles moved the ball with multiple passes before taking a shot, except on fast-break opportunities.
“It all came from our defense. ... We started getting in a stance and doing the little things,” she said.
Staying in a strong defensive position is a key to the Eagles’ game, Hassett said. He said freshman point guard Tahkyah Myers was active on defense. She added 15 points.
Hassett said he is proud of Kailey Williams, who also played well for the Eagles.
The Lakers were led by Jolene Sharpe, who scored 14 points. Alaina Neczeporenko and Natalie Demoss each added nine.
Geneva will face Jefferson on Thursday. PV is scheduled to play Bristol on Jan. 5.
