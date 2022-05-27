A pair of Ashtabula County athletes have concluded their track and field seasons.
South Dakota junior and Geneva graduate Deidra Marrison participated in the Division I West Preliminary Round pole vault on Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Marrison, a fourth-year junior, tied for 26th with a best of 12-11.75.
"It's always hard ending your season when you feel like you're just getting started," she said. "I had a great meet, and some heartbreaking close attempts at the bar that would've gotten me to the nationals.
"I gave it my best shot and had lots of run, so that's all I can ask for."
Marrison's college career isn't quite finished, yet.
She has one more year of eligibility in both indoor and outdoor due to a COVID-19 year.
"I'm really proud of my teammates and am looking forward to training this summer to have a great year next year," Marrison said.
The top 12 pole vaulters advanced to the nationals in Eugene, Oregon June 8-11.
Meanwhile, Skinner, a junior, competed in the NAIA 110 hurdles during the nationals in Gulf Shores, Alabama for Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Skinner ran in the preliminaries, and placed fifth in his heat, 23rd overall, with a time of 14.87
That didn't advance him to the finals.
"This year didn't turn out the way I would've have liked, but I'm looking forward to having some time this summer to get back to work and set myself up for a career year next year," Skinner said. "I've got goals and standards I've set for myself and I'm excited to pursue those and show everyone what I can really do out on the track."
BASEBALL
Baldwin Wallace opened its Division III Super Regional best-of-three series on Friday with a 4-2 win over Endicott College (Mass.) in Beverly, Massachusets.
Geneva graduate Nick Stoltz and Jefferson alum Seve Cantini are playing for the Yellow Jackets.
The teams are scheduled to play at 10 a.m. in the second game of the series. If a third game is needed, it is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.
