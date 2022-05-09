Staff Report
Alyssa Rose was one of five Mount Union softball players to earn first-team Ohio Athletic Conference honors on Monday.
In addition, the Madison graduate was selected the OAC Player of the Year.
“I am really thankful to win the award,” Rose said. “My teammates have pushed me every single day in practice to grow and allow me to get better in all aspects of the game.”
Rose, a senior, batted .362 on the season and led the team in both RBIs and home runs, finishing with 43 and eight, respectively.
Both also led the conference.
She also led the team in doubles with 14 and was second in triples with four.
Rose was selected OAC Hitter of the Week on April 25.
In pitching, Rose finished with a 2.36 ERA and led the team and was tied for fourth in the conference with 85 strikeout.
She also posted a 9-3 record on the season.
Rose threw a no-hitter against Otterbein on April 10.
Mount Union finished the season with a 23-18-1 record overall, 11-6-1 in OAC play.
“I am so happy that I was able to finish the year the way I was, even without the outcome we wanted,” Rose said. “I wouldn’t trade this year or the team for the world.”
This was Rose’s third year of playing for the Purple Raiders after starting at Cleveland State in the 2018-19 season.
Last season, Rose earned NFCA first-team All-Central Region and first-team All-OAC
She appeared in 29 games on the season, and batted a .345 with 84 at bats
Rose recorded 17 runs, 11 doubles, and one home run
On the mound, she started 11 games, going 10-2 with six complete games
Rose registered two saves on the season, and was second on the team with 63 strikeouts over 66 innings of work
She finished the season with a 2.65 ERA.
