Lexie Nicholson will be on her way to the University of Mount Union in the fall to continue her education and softball career.
“Mount Union, the first time I stepped on campus it was for a softball camp and I fell in love with it,” the recent Madison graduate said. “It felt like home away from home.”
Nicholson, the Blue Streak’s leadoff hitter this past season, had offers from multiple Division II schools, but ultimately chose Mount Union, which is located in Alliance, as her home away from home.
Madison softball coach David Negin could only praise how good of a player Nicholson is. He believes she is more than ready for the next level.
“I appreciate watching her as a player, she is a next level type of hitter and it’s truly neat to watch her at the plate,” Negin said.
Negin, who just finished his first season as Madison’s softball coach, was proud of how he saw Nicholson develop into a leader this past year.
He believes that she did a good job and will be able to use her experiences as she heads off to college.
Nicholson believes that playing at the next level will be an adjustment, but she is confident about making that adjustment.
“I think it’s going to take a lot of time and patience to adjust to it,” Nicholson said, “But with my work ethic, I don’t think it will be a very long time for me to adjust to it.”
Nicholson may have to adjust to playing in a different position at Mount Union as well. She played predominantly middle infield for Madison, but will likely be asked to move to the outfield in college.
Negin is not worried about her ability to play in the outfield.
“I have a feeling that they may play her in the outfield,” Negin said, “She can really run and go track balls in the air and that’s something that’s coveted.”
Nicholson is excited to grow as a player and a person on and off the field.
She is looking forward to bonding with her teammates and experiencing life with them in the future.
Nicholson, who is going to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology, also thanks her family and friends for helping reach this moment, in particular her father, Matt Johnson.
“My father is a big person who has helped me because he has encouraged me,” Nicholson said, “He’s been the hardest person for me in a good way to help me get to the next level.”
Madison reached the Division I district semifinal, losing to eventual state champion Fitch 11-0 in six innings.
The Purple Raiders finished the 2023 season with a 38-11 overall, 14-4 Ohio Athletic Conference record. After winning the OAC conference, they lost to Hiram 3-1 in a first-round Division III game.
