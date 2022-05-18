Staff Report
The Divisions I and III track and field district tournament opened on Wednesday.
Madison is competing at the DI Riverside site, while Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley are at the DIII Cuyahoga Heights and Springfield sites, respectively.
The 4X800 relay and partial field events were finals on the first day.
The remaining field events and running finals are scheduled to be contested on Friday
The top four in each event will advance to the regional tournament next week.
DIVISION I
Maddie Moretti and Becca Martin took first and second, respectively, in the shot put, and qualified for the regional.
Moretti’s winning effort was 42-4, while Martin’s was 36-6.25.
Claire Wakim, of the Blue Streaks, advanced in the high jump at 4-10 to place third.
On the boys side for Madison, Cole Sundquist took fifth with a 130-4 toss in the discus. Brush senior Malick Williams qualified fourth with 134-1.
DIVISION III
PV senior Elle Struna won the shot put at Springfield with a 34-8 effort in the finals. Struna outdistanced McDonald sophomore Grace Bundy, who checked in at 34-1.
Mae Struna, of the Lakers, just missed out on qualifying for the regional, finishing fifth in the shot put at 33-5.50. Mineral Ridge senior Grace Masterson snared the fourth qualifying-spot at 33-6.25.
In the 4X800 relay final, PV’s Austin Dean, Troy Polchin, Mason Summers and Gavin Hodge ran a 9:35.70 for seventh place.
Grand Valley’s Maggie Waldo just missed out on a regional berth in the high jump. Waldo posted fifth with a mark of 4-10. Cardinal’s Karalyn Rutkowski nabbed the fourth spot at 5-0.
Also for the Mustangs, Lora Oscar placed eighth in the shot put at 29-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.