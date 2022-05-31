It’s hard to imagine being disappointed about the opportunity to compete in the state track and feld meet.
But for Becca Martin, there was just something missing a year ago.
First of all, it took place at Hilliard Darby High School, not Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.
But, if that was not a damper enough for someone who identifies as a “diehard Buckeyes fan,” she also missed a familiar teammate and her great friend, Maddie Moretti.
“I didn’t know what to do,” said Martin, a Madison senior. “It was the first time in my athletic career that I did not have her with me.”
This year, the meet is back at its normal venue, and Martin will also have her teammate — and more importantly — she’ll have her best friend alongside her.
Martin is slated to compete in the Division I shot put at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while Moretti has qualified for both the shot put and discus events at this weekend. The discus is slated to start on noon Saturday.
The two Madsion seniors have known each other since third grade and have been working together since they began throwing in junior high.
“We’ve been almost like sisters,” Moretti said. “We bicker and we argue, but we love each other. We laugh, we joke.
“It’s honestly a sister-like relationship and it has helped me get this far because we’re just together for every event, every practice, our school schedules are the same. I’m so grateful to have her as my friend.”
It may seem like a sibling quarrel at times, but much of what binds the friendship is an understanding of the effort and determination the success at throwing demands.
“It’s a really positive thing having someone who knows the struggle and the hard work that goes into it,” Moretti said. “When it comes down to meet-time,
it’s also cool because while we support each other, we can also focus on the same thing that helps me capture that mindset of trying to win. It’s a really good relationship that we have.”
After making it to the state meet in the discus a year ago, Martin had what she described as a bumpy road this season with the event.
At the same time, though, she showed tremendous improvement at the shot put.
Though she did not qualify in the discus, Martin punched her ticket for Columbus earlier in the week in the shot put.
Last year, she placed sixth at the Division I regional with a throw of 36-0.
This year, Martin moved up to third with a heave of 39.375.
“I would have liked to qualify for both events obviously,” she said. “I qualified on Wednesday [for shot put], which was great because now I could just relax and have fun. I had fun, I did good, but not as good as I wanted to. Being able to have two events really made me feel a lot more confident.”
Martin actually held second place until the final competitor bumped her to third.
For Moretti, this will be her first trip to the state meet. A year ago, she did not even qualify for the regional.
“There were a lot of tears and meltdowns,” Moretti said of falling short of where she wanted to be.
This weekend, however, she will head to Columbus carrying the confidence of winning a regional championship in the shot put with a throw of 43-1.25, and taking second in the discus at 140-0.
She is also the reigning indoor state shot put champion.
Getting to the state meet this weekend is a crowning moment.
“It’s extremely big,” Moretti said. “It’s something I’ve trained for every single day this past year. Christmas, Thanksgiving, in preparation to go to Columbus and it’s such a great feeling that all that hard work has paid off.”
Both athletes will continue their athletic careers at the college level — Martin to Slippery Rock University and Moretti to Duquesne University.
Before going off to campus, though, this weekend will be a great way to enjoy their final blast as high schoolers together.
“It’s super exciting,” Moretti said. “We’ve been together since eighth grade and she has been a great teammate. It’s going to be really fun this weekend.”
Martin added, “I can’t wait. We went to Jesse Owens Stadium last year and just walked around and all I could think was ‘how cool would it be to compete here?’ Now I’m going to.”
