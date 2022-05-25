AUSTINTOWN — Madison High School’s dynamic duo of throwers will be going out in style together in Columbus.
Seniors Madelyn Moretti and Becca Martin finished first and third, respectively, in the shot put after Wednesday’s Division I track and field regional meet at Fitch High School’s Falcon Stadium.
“It feels really incredible,” Moretti said. “This is my comeback season.”
The top four finishers qualified for state meet June 3 and 4 at The Ohio State University.
In the pole vault final, Geneva’s Steven Harrington achieved a personal best as 12 feet, but finished 12th.
Geneva sprinter Connor Boland qualified for Friday’s 400 meter final by finishing eighth in the preliminaries.
He finished 13th in the 200 preliminaries.
Moretti, who won with a toss of 43 feet, 1.25 inches, had a good feeling when she let it fly.
“You can always tell as a thrower when you have a good release, like a good stance at the front,” said Moretti who finished fifth in the district last year and just missed competing in the regional.
Advised to try going a little faster “to get some juice going,” Moretti said she felt a surge “as soon as I released it.
“It was a really cool feeling,” she said.
Moretti was thrilled that Martin will also finish her varsity career at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
They’ve been teammates throwing shot and discus since seventh grade.
“We live like three minutes from each other, we’re together every day, we train every day,” Moretti said.
Moretti’s personal bests are 46 feet indoor and 45 outdoor.
“My base throws right now are around 41, 42, so just to be able to get that extra foot or a couple of inches feels really nice,” she said.
Her goal next week is to throw 44 or 45.
Friday, Moretti and Martin will compete in the discus regional final with another chance to reach state.
Martin’s final shot effort, at 39-3.75, was her best of the day on Wednesday.
“It felt amazing,” she said. “I had a good grip on it.”
Her other tosses in the final were for 35-2.75 and 36-3.5.
“Uh oh, this isn’t going to go well,” she said, prompting a strategy change.
The result?
“It felt good, it felt solid,” Martin said.
She turned expecting to see a 37.
“I saw it was beside the line and I was like ‘Oh thank God’,” she said. “I’m so excited.”
Last year, Martin was sixth in the shot put and third in the discus at the regional meet.
“It was a rainy day and I jumped my seed by like 10 places,” Martin said, laughing. “I did not expect to go to state last year, but it was an amazing experience.”
Moretti came to the regional meet last year to support Martin.
Then she went to work.
“It stung a little bit last year, that’s why I made sure I trained and worked so hard so I could make it onto the podium this year,” Moretti said.
“I had a really good indoor season,” Moretti said, noting she won the indoor state meet. “Another goal of mine was to come back and do it for the outdoor [season].
“So far it’s going really smoothly. I’m just taking it week by week, day by day.”
Martin is thrilled she’ll be with Moretti one last time in the shot put zone.
“It’s awesome, I can’t wait,” Martin said, adding that “it was a little bittersweet’ last year. “I was excited I made it, but I didn’t have my best friend with me.
“We’re basically like sisters, so it’s amazing to get to be together [at the end].”
