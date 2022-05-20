Staff Report
County teams and Madison has one more night of district competition on Friday night.
Madison was at the Division I Riverside site. Pymatuning Valley and the Grand Valley girls team competed at Springfield and Cuyahoga Heights, respectively.
The top four in each event qualify for the regional tournament next week.
Division I qualifiers will head to Lakeview on Wednesday and Friday.
Division III athletes are going to Massillon Perry on Wednesday and Friday.
DIVISION I
Madison’s Maddie Moretti and Becca Martin, who qualified for the shot put in the district on Wednesday, captured first and second in the discus on Friday at Riverside.
Moretti, who is in the top-25 in the state, unleashed a mark of 131-2, while Martin recorded a 110-4.
The duo are scheduled to compete in the shot put at Fitch on Wednesday and the discus next Friday.
Also for the Blue Streaks, Taylor Hennessey placed sixth in the 400 in a time of 1:00.23, Caramia Boland, sixth, long jump, 15-8 and seventh, pole vault, 8-0 and Sydney Sorber, eighth, 400, 1:03.93.
On the boys side for the Blue Streaks, Cole Sundquist finished sixth in the shot put with a personal record of 45.6.50.
DIVISION III
At Springfield, PV’s Ellie Struna, who won the shot put on Wednesday, also qualified for regional in the discus with a 105-7, good for second. Jolene Sharpe qualified in two events — first in the long jump at 16-1 and fourth in the 400 in a time of 1:05. Rowen Jenkins advanced in the 300 hurdles in a time of 50.5 for fourth.
In addition, Zoey Painter and Jenkins advanced in the pole vault.
For the Lakers boys team, Jansen Smith qualified in the 400 in a time of 52.58 for the fourth.
Pole vautlers Brandon Teter and Layton Dubic will also compete another week. Teter just missed out in the 110 hurdles. He placed fifth in a time of 17.18.
Springfield’s Dante Gentile picked up the fourth-qualifying spot with a time of 16.34.
“One of the best meets I’ve been a part of,” PV coach Ryan Shontz said. “Our kids are battling in every event. Our girls finished fourth overall, we had personal records from nearly every athlete. Never been prouder to be a Laker.”
At Cuyahoga Heights, Maggie Waldo and Anna Steimle both qualified for the regional.
Waldo won the pole vault with a school-record 8-7. She also advanced in the long jump with a fourh-place finish with a 15-7 mark.
“Really proud of Maggie to be able to come back [today] and have such a strong day,” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. “To break a school record, this is an awesome accomplishment and to make it back to regionals is a testament to her hard work.
“I am looking forward to seeing where Maggie can end up next week.”
Independence’s Skylar Leichliter finished second in the pole vault at 7-6.
Steimle ran a personal record 5:48.74 for third in the 1600.
“Anna ran a really smart and strong race,” Fisher said. “She put herself in the right position early and ran great.
“She has been constantly getting better throughout the season and I look forward to what she can do next week.”
Steimle also ran the 800, but just missed out on a regional appearance. She finished fifth with a personal record of 2:40.72.
Kirtland’s Delaney Kuczkowski ran a 2:33.88 for fourth place.
GV’s 4X100 relay team of Dixie Miller, Morgan Crawford, Regan Boiarski and Maggie Waldo ran a 54.59 for sixth place.
