MADISON — Two-time state champion Maddie Moretti’s summer of fun received a jolt last Friday.
That’s when the Madison High School graduate learned that she would receive ESPN Cleveland’s Female Athlete of the Year ESPY Award.
Official confirmation of Moretti’s honor was released Wednesday evening during ABC’s telecast of the 2022 ESPY Awards. (ESPN and ABC are owned by Disney).
“It was really the most humbling experience,” Moretti said Thursday. “It just made me reflect back on everything I had done in the past year … everything I had worked for and all the hard stuff that I had to go through.”
In June, Moretti won the discus and shot put in the Division I Ohio Track and Field Meet at Ohio State University.
She marveled at the love she’s received from her community.
“It’s been great, the outpouring of support from my community, coaches from other colleges reaching out congratulating me,” Moretti said. “It’s really been a great experience.
“I just feel like [this is what] every athlete wants to feel.”
ESPN Cleveland tweeted that Moretti’s honor as female Athlete of the Year was “for contributions … made to the local community in the area of broadening access to sports for girls.”
Trickery played a role in the reveal.
To accommodate an ESPN crew on July 15, Jamie Landis, her volunteer throws coach, admitted he “set up a throws practice for her in the middle of a hot day, which she was not too thrilled about.”
Moretti agreed.
“Oh, I was so annoyed because the day before we just lifted super heavy and the next day, Saturday, was my grad party,” Moretti said. “I just had so much stuff to do and he said, ‘Nope, we’re throwing.’
“So I just said OK.”
She suspected something was up when Landis’ son, Cam showed up.
“Cam usually is not there a lot because he’s busy in his adult career,” Moretti said. “And I could tell coach was not as adamant in the drills … because I don’t think he really wanted me to throw. He definitely used Cam as a distraction.”
The ESPN crew arrived and presented her with her ESPY. She was told she had received the most nominations ever.
“To win, you had to have different nominations,” Moretti said, adding that the submissions needed to include a reason why the athlete was worth considering. She suspects community residents who have long supported her were behind the push.
"They said they didn’t even need to do a count because there were so many, which is really nice,” she said.
Moretti served as vice president of National Honor Society and has been a volunteer in the community, including her years as a soccer coach for special needs players.
Moretti said she received hundreds of texts and messages on social media congratulating her.
A nursing major, Moretti is getting ready for her next step at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
After her state championships, she took a couple of weeks off, but is back in training.
“Hopefully I can continue my success there,” she said.
She’s ready for the challenge, having earned college credits at Lakeland Community College while in high school.
“That really helps [in] being a collegiate athlete,” Moretti said.
