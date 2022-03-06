HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Maddie Moretti and Becka Martin spend a lot of time together, and the hardworking duo saw their efforts pay off on Friday.
The Madison duoended up on podium during the Ohio Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Track Meet at Spire Institue.
"I think we did great," said Moretti after she won the state championship in the shot put with a throw of 43-8.75.
Martin finished sixth with a high mark of 38-7.
"We pretty much spend every waking hour together," Moretti said with a laugh.
Martin said the partnership in training has helped them both improve over the years of hard work.
"You need an emotional helper," she said of the ups and down shot putters face.
The two seniors work with Martin's father, Mike, who is the throws coach for the Madison boys and girls team. Unpaid assistant Jamie Landis is also a big part of the operation, said Madison boys head coach Jeremy Verdi.
Landis has also coached his two sons, Nolan and Cam.
Nolan is competing at Kent State, while Cam is at the University of Pennsylvania. Moretti said he coordinates the lifting schedule, food supplements and other parts of their training.
Nolan Landis was the first state track champion for Madison.
He recently finished fourth in the shot put in the Mid American Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships for Kent State University.
Moretti said she was excited to be the first girl to win an indoor or outdoor state championship.
Moretti and Martin will be parting after they graduate in June, but may see each other at track meets next year as they both plan on continuing their careers at the collegiate level.
Moretti is planning on throwing for Duquesne University, while Martin is headed to Slippery Rock University to continue her career.
Verdi said the boys and girls programs work together, and the older athletes help the younger ones on a day-to-day basis.
"I think the size of the meets have not bothered them," Verdi said of the girls stepping up to compete well during big meets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.