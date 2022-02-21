MADISON — On the court Friday night following Madison’s 75-67 win against North, Karen Alley marveled at the 44-point performance she and the others witnessed from Blue Streaks sophomore John Peter Dragas.
“He is something special,” said Karen Alley, the mom of Madison senior Danny Alley, and one of Dragas’ travel basketball coaches in 3rd through 6th grades.
After all, Dragas didn’t even play the first three and a half minutes of the game as coach Nick Gustin chose to start his seniors against the Rangers on Senior Night.
But, after hearing that Dragas’ night fell just four points shy of setting Justin Pauley’s 47-point single game scoring record, Alley shrugged and said, “Well, it will at least give him something to keep striving for.”
The 'striving' lasted less than 18 hours.
Dragas, who is known as “JP” to his friends and teammates, turned around the following afternoon and erupted for 52 points against Jefferson, leading the Blue Streaks to a 89-86 victory that concluded Madison’s regular season.
He had quarter-point totals of 11, 11, 13 and 17 of his team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter to hold off a late Jefferson comeback. Dragas tied a school record of seven 3-pointers in the game, and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line, all in the crucial fourth quarter.
“It was fun to watch, as I haven’t personally ever seen anything like it,” Gustin said. “ I have to admit, for a while I got caught just watching it [Saturday}.
"Wow, to come back like that after almost getting it the night before and then doing it against a good Jefferson team is something. That was an impressive win for our team he led us in.”
Jefferson cut a 10-point Madison lead in the fourth quarter to 83-82 with just under two minutes left. Dragas, however, wouldn’t let the lead dissipate, as he had a pair of steals that turned into layups, the second ending up with a three-point play to hold off the visitors and eclipse the record set by Pauley in a four point win at Edgewood in the 1999 season
“It’s great to hear about the news, and especially for it to go to a player that has a great family as well as both a passion and work ethic for the sport,” said Pauley from his home in Salisbury, North Carolina, where he has been teaching and coaching the past 17 years.
The son of Madison athletic director John Dragas and youngest of three Dragas boys that have come through the Madison program, Dragas burst onto the varsity scene last year, averaging 18.1 ppg as a freshman. This season, he has kicked it into another gear and is scoring 28.3 points per game, including nine plus 30+ points.
The success is well earned as it is commonplace to see the 6-foot-1 guard in the gym working out at 6 a.m. a few mornings a week.
“The work ethic he has is tireless,” Gustin said. “He doesn’t stop. We call him the energizer bunny because he just keeps going-and-going-and-going. It’s both on and off the court.”
In addition to playing with a high motor, Dragas is gifted with long arms and explosive straight line speed that makes it difficult for defenders to slow down.
“He can score in multiple ways,” Gustin said. “He is fast, he is slippery, he can split defenders, he is long and when he drives he can create space such that the defenders can’t get to him.”
That fact was not lost on Jefferson coach Rob Pisano.
“We came in thinking we were going to make him work for his 30-32 points, but try and slow the others down,” Pisano said of his game plan. “The thing is, I didn’t think we played him that bad.
"We made him work to get the ball, we made him run, we tried to tire him out, and we did a decent job of staying in front of him. When they said he had 50 points, I couldn’t believe it.”
Against North, which Madison will host on Wednesday evening for the opening Division I sectional contest, Dragas had no idea at first he was even close to breaking the record.
“I didn’t know at all,” Dragas said. “Then the coaches kept telling me to get a couple buckets at the end of the game when we were up 10, which I thought was kind of strange when we were up and usually trying to run some clock. I missed a couple layups, and then they took me out. That’s when I was told I had 44.”
Dragas tried lobbying Gustin to let him back in the game, but the coach held off.
“I told him, ‘I gave you six opportunities to get it, and you missed all six layups’,” Gustin quipped. “Saturday I just let it flow. When he got close, I was just going to let him go. The thing is, he just got that within our offense. Steals, transition, nothing was forced. He got everything within how our offense works.”
Dragas, who has a 4.2 grade point average, was upset with himself over those missed layups.
“I didn’t think to myself I’d be scoring a 44-point game, and I was replaying those missed layups in my mind,” he said. “I didn’t know when I’d get the chance to get that many points again, so I figured why not just go and try and get it.”
As it turned out, he had to wait a day. He made 11 of 18 shots from 2-point range, 7 or 15 from 3-point range and 9 for 9 at the free-throw line to set the record. To boot, he grabbed four rebounds and had a pair of assists.
Dragas’ senior brother, Dimitri, added 18 points in leading a supporting cast that John Peter was quick to thank after the game.
“They do so much,” Dragas said. “The only reason I was able to get open was because of my brother and my other shooters. Even though it was a personal accomplishment, it was a team accomplishment. We all did it together.”
Now that the regular season is behind them, Dragas said he is now focussed on Madison making a tournament run.
“We are doing the little things better now,” he said of the Blue Streaks four game winning streak. “After a tough stretch in the middle of the season, we have just put our heads down, put the work in practice, and it all is coming together down the stretch.
“It’s going to be fun.”
