JP Dragas capped off the 2022-23 boys basketball season by earning Division II All-Ohio honors.
The DI-II teams were announced on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.
From Ashtabula County, Lakeside senior Dasjuan Williams was a D-I honorable mention all-state selection. In D-II, Edgewood senior Zack Vencill and Jefferson junior Joe DeGeorge were special mention choices, while Jefferson sophomore Anthony Covetta checked in on the honorable mention team.
Dragas, a 6-foot-1 junior, averaged 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals this season for the Blue Streaks.
The Division II Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year had 10 games of 30-plus points with a season high of 48. Two of his double-doubles were in points and assists.,
"To be recognized as one of the best players in Ohio is a tremendous honor," Madison coach Nick Gustin said. "JP has become a well-rounded player through hard work and determination that has allowed to showcase his abilities night after night over the the course of the season."
Dragas joins his dad, Blue Streaks Athletic Director John Dragas, and brother, Alex Dragas, as all-Ohio selections as honorable mention and second team choices, respectively, when they played.
"I was working to beat them both out," Dragas said. "I worked really hard this year and to see my goals start to set in place is a blessing. It's a true honor to have people recognize what I've been doing on the court."
During the season, Dragas broke the 1,000-point career barrier, and also set the school's career scoring record.
Williams, a 6-1 senior, averaged 19.6 points, eight rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
"The work I put in during the offseason finally starting to pay off," he said.
DIVSION II
Vencill, a 6-1 senior, tossed in 25 points, grabbed 7.5 rebounds, dished out 3.5 assists and posted two rebounds per contest. He scored a team-record against Harvey with 45 points.
Vencill also surpassed the 1,000-career point mark.
"Zack is one of the hardest-working players I've ever coached," Warriors coach John Bowler said. "A well-deserved honor."
Edgewood finished 15-10 and played a D-II district semifinal contest.
DeGeorge, a 6-5 junior, averaged 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing for the Falcons. He recorded double-double games.
“I’m very excited to earn this recognition,” DeGeorge said. “We had a great season, and I’m excited to get back to work with my guys for next season.”
Covetta, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
“I would like to thank my coaches, team and family for supporting me no matter what,” Covetta said. “Coming in this year into a new program, and getting the love that I got from everyone is what kept me going. I’m ready to get back to work.”
Both were instrumental in Jefferson sharing the Northeast 8 Conference title this season.
"We are very proud of the recognition of both of them," Falcons coach Rob Pisano said. "They are our hardest workers at practice in season and out.
"The both of them are very high-character student-athletes from great families that showed a lot of leadership with how young our team was this year. We are very excited about next year's team having these two return to lead us."
In addition to Dragas and the Ashtabula County players, Columbus Bishop Ready senior Charlie Russell earned Division II third-team all-state honors. He is the son of Jefferson graduate Norm Russell.
2023 Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Devin Royal, Pickerington Central
Coach of the Year: Shan Trusley, Westerville North
First Team: Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, 6-6, sr., 19.2 (points per game); Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-4, jr., 20.2; Antione West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, so., 21.5; Luke Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-2, jr., 23.2; Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-1, fr., 20.4; Jonas Nichols, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, jr., 16.0; Will Aljancic, Louisville, 6-7, sr., 22.4; Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Jonathan Powell, Centerville, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Lawrent Rice, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-3, sr., 24.6
Second Team: Jesse Burris, Delaware Hayes, 6-4, jr., 17.5; Elias Lewis, Olentangy Orange, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Romel Hightower, Toledo Start, 6-5, sr., 16.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's, 6-3, sr., 20.5; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, sr., 23.0; Ace Buckner, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-2, jr., 13.4; A.J. Pestello Jr., Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth 6-2, sr., 21.9; Deshawne Crim, Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 19.5; Carson Browne, Cincinnati Elder, 6-8, sr., 14.5
Third Team: Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-5, sr., 20.3; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ian Ioppolo, Mentor, 6-6, jr., 22.7; Kyle Irwin, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-7, sr., 25.2; Cameron Grant, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-7, sr., 9.9; Owen Woolbert, Massillon Jackson, 6-7, sr., 14.9; Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, 6-0, jr., 23.5; Zach Halligan, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-4, sr., 15.5; Nathan Dudukovich, West Chester Lakota West, 6-3, sr., 21.7; Nick Hefferon, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-3, sr., 16.5
Special Mention: Ben Hamm, Dover, 6-3, sr., 9.1; Tyler Stevenson, Dover, 6-1, sr., 13.2; Dominique Aekins, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 5-9, jr., 28.1; Carter Reese, Westerville North, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Chase Walker, Columbus St. Charles, 6-9, sr., 19.5; Grant Burkholder, Newark, 5-9, sr., 15.0; James Hummell, Olentangy Liberty, 6-2, sr., 11.1; Brandon Ivery, Gahanna Lincoln, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Arness Lawson, Pickerington North, 6-1, so., 15.8; Kruz McClure, Westerville South, 6-4, so., 17.2; Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, 6-4, sr., 12.6; Alex Okuley, Olentangy Liberty, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Parker Schofield, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-4, sr., 22.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-0, sr., 22.0; Kenyon Giles, Cleveland Rhodes, 5-10, jr., 21.6; Shemarion Hardy, Cleveland Heights, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Matthew Stuewe, Avon Lake, 6-3, sr., 16.1; Jake Boynar, North Ridgeville, 6-6, sr., 20.0; Tyler Williams, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-9, sr., 13.0; Sean Register Jr., Eastlake North, 6-6, jr., 28.1; Chase Garito, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-8, sr., 15.0; Tommy Morgan, Brunswick, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Kevin Hamilton, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 17.0; Lance Hayes, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-4, sr., 16.5; Will Scott Jr., Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-2, sr., 13.7; Brady Rollyson, Green, 6-3, jr., 15.9; Chandler Starks, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Brady Hardewig, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Dre’Sean Roberts, Piqua, 6-1, sr., 20.0; Donovan Waleskowski, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-5, so., 15.3; Chylan Ingram, West Carrollton, 6-6, so., 10.5; Ray Coney, Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 10.8; Collin O’Connor, Centerville, 6-3, sr., 9.5; Andrew Hoerner, Miamisburg, 6-6, so., 12.5; Raleigh Burgess, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6-10, jr., 14.0
Honorable Mention: Elijah Farrington, Massillon Washington, 6-6, sr., 19.5; Hayden Nigro, Louisville, 6-4, jr., 15.2; Reece Raymond-Smith, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-6, jr., 13.7; Jacob Lawrence, Warren G. Harding, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Ja’Corey Lipkins, Canton GlenOak, 6-2, jr., 14.7; Hunter Winston, Medina Highland, 6-4, jr., 15.3; Maxx Bosley, Wadsworth, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Maxx Dickinson, Brunswick, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Luke Klanac, Medina, 6-3, sr., 12.8; Jarrett Taylor, Green, 6-5, jr. 9.5; Kyle Monterrubio, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, soph., 12.5; Brett DeVault, Dover, 6-3, sr., 8.8; Cam Gilkerson, Hilliard Darby, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Derek Goodman, Olentangy Berlin, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Jason Moore, Marysville, 6-7, jr., 17.8; Braylen Nash, New Albany, 6-4, jr., 17.1; DeSean Pollard, Columbus South, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Joey Zalewski, Thomas Worthington, 6-3, sr., 15.8; Micah Young, Westerville North, 6-2, so., 12.6; Davion Bridges, Columbus Northland, 5-10, sr., 14.3; Jordan Edwards, Olentangy Orange, 6-3, sr., 10.4; Peyton Frey, Hilliard Davidson, 6-6, sr., 16.4; Te'Mar Lewis, Worthington Kilbourne, 6-0, jr., 16.0; Marquis Long, Marion Harding, 6-1, jr., 17.5; P.J. Noles, DeSales, 6-4, so., 16.1; LaJames Washington, Columbus South, 6-1, jr., 13.8; Matt Watkins, Perrysburg, 6-3, sr., 17.5; Austin Shultz, Perrysburg, 5-10, jr., 17.5; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, sr., 15.9; Micah Bays, Sylvania Southview, 6-2, jr., 19.9; Anthony Mosley, Lima Senior, 6-4, sr., 10.2; Charlie Fox, Painesville Riverside, 6-0, sr., 17.2; Dasjuan Williams, Lakeside, 6-1, sr., 19.6; Lucas Perusek, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, sr., 8.2; Devyn Zahursky, Berea-Midpark, 6-6, jr. 15.2; Kellon Smith, Shaker Heights, 6-3, sr., 20.7; Griffin Turay, North Ridgeville, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Justin Wypasek, Strongsville, 5-9, sr., 19.9; Jayden Crutcher, Elyria, 6-5, so., 16.9; Isaiah Williams, Beavercreek, 6-2, so., 17.1; Drew Novak, Mt. Orab Western Brown, 6-6, sr., 17.0; Logan Smith, Oxford Talawanda, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Cooper Matthews, Hamilton, 6-1, sr., 18.6; Sam Reynolds, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 16.3; Ben Golan, Mason, 6-4, sr., 14.8; Jamison Rountree, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, sr., 9.6; A.J. McBride, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-5, jr., 10.3; Donovan Mukes, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-2, sr., 8.7; Brady O’Connor, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-3, so., 10.7; Sam Whitmer, Cincinnati Elder, 6-4, sr., 10.2; Aamir Rogers, Fairfield, 6-7, sr., 8.3; Michael Mussari, Kings Mills Kings, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Javion Bostic, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Gavin Dalen, Milford, 6-8, jr., 11.6; Aaron Odom, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-5, sr., 16.2; Caleb Robertson, Harrison, 6-5, sr., 14.0; Braden Miller, Cincinnati Northwest, 6-6, sr., 11.9; Shaleyk Perry, Cincinnati Aiken 5-9, sr., 14.3; Caden Zeinner, Goshen, 6-0, jr., 20.8; Trey Perry, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-10, so., 18.1; Erich Morgan, Milford, 6-1, sr., 15.5; Drew Taylor, Monroe, 6-2, sr., 17.7; Kellen Reid, Hamilton Ross, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Omarion Beckley, Cincinnati Western Hills, 6-3, jr., 14.3
2023 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: George Washington III, Dayton Chaminade Julienne
Coach of the Year: Tony Bisutti, Columbus Bishop Ready
First Team: Hayden Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville, 6-2, sr., 21.4 (points per game); Luke Ruth Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-2, sr., 13.1; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 6-2, sr., 27.9; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-11, sr., 21.8; J.P. Dragas, Madison, 6-1, jr., 27.1; Darryn Peterson, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 6-5, so., 31.7; Khoi Thurmon, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, sr., 20.0; George Washington III, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-2, sr., 25.3; Anthony Ruffolo, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, sr., 20.5; Eian Elmer, Cincinnati Taft, 6-7, sr., 15.4
Second Team: Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Ro’Sean Burns, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, jr., 24.3; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, sr., 20.2; Daylen Green, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, jr., 24.7; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-7, jr., 22.0; Jayson Levis, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Derek Fairley, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-2, jr., 10.0; Terrance Pankey, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Will Maxwell, Dayton Oakwood, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Ru Mills, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-4, jr., 20.6
Third Team: Carson Myers, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, sr., 21.4; Charlie Russell, Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-5, sr., 17.3; Kaleb Schaffer, Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-5, sr., 15.3; Caleb Schmelzer, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, jr., 18.8; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House, 6-6, sr., 16.6; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, sr., 15.0; Josh Pineiro, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Jason Hewlett, Youngstown Chaney, 6-5, sr., 17.8; Amire Robinson, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, sr., 14.0; Sean McKitrick, Dayton Carroll, 6-4, sr., 19.4
Special Mention: Jaxon Rinkes, Carrollton, 6-1, jr., 15.2; Owen Emig, Warsaw River View. 6-2., sr., 20.6; Tyson Pastor, St. Clairsville, 6-1, so., 19.4; Rashaud Hampton, Zanesville, 6-0, jr., 15.0; Phaeton Hill, Steubenville, 6-3, sr., 16.8; Max Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-1, so., 13.3; Reggie Bagley, Whitehall-Yearling, 6-5, so., 21.0; Cole Rhett, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-7, sr., 11.0; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, so., 17.8; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-7, jr., 13.0; Alex Kendall, Marietta, 6-7, jr., 15.0; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-1, jr., 19.0; Andrew Guthrie, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-8, sr., 17.0; Reid Coconis, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, sr., 13.9; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, sr., 12.9; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, sr., 20.4; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, sr., 20.6; De’Mar Moore, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Isaiah Brenneman, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 12.6; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, sr., 19.5; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance, 6-1, sr., 18.6 Caden Kruse, Napoleon, 6-5, jr., 18.2; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-6, fr., 13.0; Avery Young, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, sr., 19.9; Zack Vencill, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-1, sr., 25.0; Brandon Rose, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-3, sr., 16.6; Domareyan Oliver, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Joseph DeGeorge, Jefferson, 6-5, jr., 21.1; Evan Dugger, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, jr., 20.9; Devin Belle, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-3, sr., 23.0; Adisa Molton II, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-11, sr., 14.9; Nolan Waechter, Sheffield Brookside, 6-0, so., 17.0; Thomas Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mike Woodall, Akron East, 6-0, sr., 19.7; Jaden Payne, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-7, jr., 16.5; Thomas Cardiero, Girard, 6-5, sr.; 17.3; Marcel Boyce Jr., Akron Buchtel, 6-0, sr. 13.3; Nick DelGratta, Struthers, 6-7, sr., 22.5; Diego Allen, Alliance, 6-7, sr. 15.3; Brody Pumneo, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, sr. 19.7; Kaden Davis, Tallmadge, 6-4, so., 17.6; Stanley Clyne, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-4, sr., 16.2; Antaune Allen, Dayton Dunbar, 6-3, sr., 14.8; Dayjaun Anderson, Dayton Ponitz, 6-2, sr., 17.2; Weston Roberts, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-1, jr., 18.6; Luke Sanders, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, so., 24.9; Jude Hooks, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Kieran Grandville-Britten, Cincinnati Taft, 6-9, so., 8.4; Marvin Good, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-0, sr, 16.9; A.J.Leen, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, sr., 10.6; Lance Grayson, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, sr., 14.3
Honorable Mention: La’Grand Sowell, Akron East, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Chris Muntean, Richfield Revere, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Josiah Gonzalez, Young. Chaney, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Dom Cruz, Canfield, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Logan Forbes, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-8, jr., 17.3; Vinny Flauto, Young. Ursuline, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Tyson Pryor, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Cole Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-9, jr., 20.1; Alex Bobb, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, jr. 17.3; Nathan Walker, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3 sr., 16.4; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, jr. 20.7; Preston Kerr, East Liverpool, 6-2, jr., 15.4; Garrett Gonzalez, Minerva, 6-5, jr.,17.5; Logan Schaffer, Wintersville Indian Creek, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Jaden Calloway, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-0, so., 14.2; Peyton Heiss, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-3, jr., 17.6; Zach Jones, London, 6-2, jr., 18.0; James Nowell, Columbus Eastmoor Academy; 5-10, jr., 17.4; Josiah Old, Bexley, 6-4, sr., 13.6; Caleb Schneider, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-1, sr., 13.2; Carson Smith, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, jr., 14.3; Jase Becker, Granville, 6-0, jr., 12.7; Marquis Lucas, Columbus Linden McKinley, 6-2, fr., 14.5; Jovon McBride, Hamilton Township, 6-1, fr., 19.2; Pharez Nicholas, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, so., 13.9; Ryan Rudzinski, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-5, sr., 8.0; Dante Varrasso, Granville, 6-1, jr., 8.4; Jackson Wyant, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, jr., 10.5; Shaun Terry, Ironton, 5-10, so., 15.9; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren, 6-0, so., 14.7; Blake Hoops, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, so., 10.2; Evan Jarvis, Jackson, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Caleb Redding, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-5, jr., 11.4; John Wall, Washington Court House, 6-1, jr., 10.5; Briley Cramer, Circleville, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Isaiah Stephens, New Lexington, 6-1, so., 18.0; Ty Ray, Bellevue, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Kyevi Roane, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, so., 15.0; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria, 6-3, jr., 1.4; Landon Hines, Wauseon, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Michael Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.3; Ahmad Boone, Toledo Scott, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Austin Miller, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 14.3; Grant Hartley, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, sr., 15.5; Riley Cervenka, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-0, so., 13.6; Anthony Covetta, Jefferson, 6-2, so., 18.0; Jerry Kline-Ruminski, West Geauga, 6-5, sr., 14.7; Jacob Ernst, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Colin Ginley, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, sr., 13.0;; Taj Caver, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-11, jr., 14.1; Joey Abraham, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 9.7; Kanye Moreland, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-1, sr., 11.9; Ramy Ahmed, Eaton, 6-2, jr., 17.0; Andrew Ehlers, Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, 6-3, jr., 12.2; Luke Abbott, New Richmond, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 20.6; Bailey Temming, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, 6-10, jr., 9.0; Kai Cook, Franklin, 6-0, so., 23.0; Austin Brookenthal, Bethel-Tate, 6-4, sr., 14.9; Josiah Dailey, Cincinnati Shroder, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Brayden Kincaid, Taylor, 6-4, sr., 15.9; Ben Sells, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, sr., 15.8
