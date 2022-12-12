Throughout her high school softball career, Madison senior Emili Blackie seemed to never find one position she could call home.
“I pretty much play all over,” she said with a laugh. “Wherever they need me.”
When it came to deciding on a place to continue her athletic career past high school, though, Blackie knows that she has found her spot.
Blackie has signed to play softball at Hillsdale University, a Division II program in Hillsdale, Michigan. There she will be studying biology with plans to go into sports medicine.
“The atmosphere seemed a lot like my travel team,” she said of what drove her decision. “My travel team is pretty much a family and when I visited the campus and met the girls on the team, that is what it felt like.”
A 4.0 student in the classroom and a catcher by trade on the diamond, extending her softball career past high school is something Blackie said has always been on her mind.
“I’ve always wanted to play after high school,” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine, and now that it’s happening. It seems surreal, I can’t believe it’s happening.”
Blackie said she emailed Hillsdale, one of several schools she reached out to, about her interest in the school and the possibility of playing softball.
At a showcase last January at Kent State, the Hillsdale coach happened to connect with her while she was taking some cuts in the batter’s box.
“The coach said “You emailed me,” Blackie said, although she actually did not. “I played it off like I knew I emailed the guy.”
Blackie then realized that she did email the coach.
“It was coach Kyle [Kyle Gross]” she said. “He spent the rest of the day with me. He watched me do some hitting and some catching. Then he took some time to meet my family and talked about taking a visit to the school”
The visit did have to wait very long.
“He had me up like two days later,” Blackie said. “From there, I knew that was the place I wanted to go and I committed as soon as I could.”
Last season, Hillsdale (31-20) captured its first regular season G-MAC title in 29 years and won 30-plus games for just the sixth time in the program’s 45-year history.
Blue Streaks first-year coach David Negin said Hillsdale is getting someone who is not only a great player, but a tremendous leader.
“She is just a fantastic softball player,” Negin said. “She is very well rounded. She is a very powerful player. Her hitting is off the charts good for a kid her age.
“She is always up at the field working at her craft. The other thing I appreciate about her is she is always willing to help our younger players. She works even with middle schoolers in our program. She just loves the game and it’s already shown to me.”
With her college plans nailed down, Blackie said she’s now looking forward to playing her senior season at Madison next spring. But at the same time, she knows she has to continue to work to better herself more and more.
“It’s nice knowing that something I’ve always worked for is going to be a reality,” Blackie said. ‘But it’s more exciting to keep working.
“Working to be a college level player. I’m excited for a new experience. I’ve played softball, but I’ve never played college softball, so it’s an experience I’m excited for.”
