Chloe Bancroft has more basketball to play for Madison this season.
The senior hopes it lasts awhile longer as the Blue Streaks start the postseason tournament at Howland in a Division I sectional game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re working a lot on our offense game,” said Bancroft, a 5-foot-7 guard. “Defensively, we want to keep doing what we’re doing.”
When her playing days are finished at Madison, Bancroft will continue playing basketball at the University of Mount Union while studying exercise science.
“Originally, I emailed them about the exercise science program,” she said. “Me and the assistant coaches stayed in touch. I went to some showcases, a few games and knew it was the right place for me.”
Bancroft ranks second on the Blue Streaks in scoring at 9.1 points per game. She’s also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
“They really like my vision on the court, shooting ability and the length of my arms on defense,” Bancroft said.
Bancroft said she’ll adjust her game accordingly at Mount Union.
“If I’m hot shooting, I’ll shoot, and if they want me to play defense, I’ll do that,” she said. “It depends on what the team needs.”
Bancroft, though, knows she needs to work on her game.
“My quickness offensively and defensively and the ability to score in the paint,” she said.
Mount Union is 7-12 overall, 4-9 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
“I could not be more proud of Chloe for her commitment to Mount Union,” Blue Streaks coach Tedd Wagner said. “God blessed some players with height or great quickness. God blessed Chloe with a love of the game and the mental fortitude to work endless hours to perfect her game.
“Chloe is an absolute pleasure to coach. She comes to practice every day with a great attitude and ready to work. She does whatever it takes to help the team win. She has one of the best pure shots I have ever coached. When she graduates, she will be missed. I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes the next four years.”
But before any collegiate action takes place, Bancroft is focused on helping Madison (10-11) to go as far as possible in the tournament.
“This season has been great,” she said. “We knew we had a lot of talent. Coach [Wagner] stresses defense.”
The Blue Streaks were involved in an instant classic earlier this week.
Madison topped Mayfield 63-60 in a double-overtime win over the Western Reserve Conference opponent on Monday.
“They came out firing,” Bancroft said of Mayfield. “We were able to pull together, and our defense won the game for us.”
Bancroft’s top memory at Madison was against Hudson in the last game of her junior season.
“Peyton Lewanski drove in the lane, and kicked it out to me for a 3-pointer to win the game,” Bancroft said.
It’s those types of memories Bancroft, who also played tennis for the Blue Streaks, cherishes.
“I’ll miss playing with my friends,” she said.
At the same time, Bancroft is looking forward to embarking on a new journey.
“I’m excited to be part of a family at Mount Union,” she said.
Bancroft would like to become a physical education teacher with her degree, and coach high school basketball.
