MADISON — It seemed Dimitri Dragas had made up his mind he was going to smile regardless of how things went Wednesday night.
Yes, Dragas and the Blue Steaks’ season came to a close with a 78-70 loss to Eastlake North in Division I sectional basketball action at Madison High School.
Yes, he and his younger brother John Peter, were constantly double-teamed and harassed by Rangers’ defense just as they had been all season by opponents who knew the key to beating Madison was making anyone besides the Dragas boys them.
Still, the senior and older of the two brothers was not going to let things get to him, during the game or after.
“I’m just happy the way the season went,” he said after the final game of his high school career. “I was really looking forward to playing with my brother and playing my senior year. We had a great season and I had fun and that’s all that matters.”
With North sending defensive specialists at them all 32 minutes, the Dragas brothers combined for 43 of Madison’s 70 points. John Peter had 26 and Dimitri checked in with 17. Six of those 17 were in the fourth quarter as the Blue Streaks fought back from 16-point hole they’d gotten themselves into to start the second half.
“It was nothing new for us,” Dimitri Dragas said of the deficit. “We’ve come back from that every time.”
They did come back, however. John Peter buried a long 3-pointer, then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and drove for two more making it a 73-68 game inside the final minute.
Watching his younger brother make plays was something Dimitri treasured this season.
“I loved it, I loved every minute of it,” he said.
Could things have gone better had Madison had another legitimate scorer to limit the opposition’s defense’s ability to isolate on them?
Maybe, but it’s not something he really thinks about.
“Night in and night out, we had to work extremely hard,” Dimitri said. “Sometimes shots don’t fall, sometimes runs don’t get answered, but I enjoyed every minute of it. We had a great season and I can’t complain.”
Neither could Blue Streaks coach Nick Gustin.
“He’s been phenomenal for us,’ Gustin said of Dimitri. “He’s been a three-year letter-winner, he’s been in this gym for the last four years. He’s really going to be missed, all these seniors are going to be missed. That’s a really good group of guys.”
The Blue Streaks really played North toe-to-toe for all but about a three-minute stretch in the opening minutes of the second half.
Up 35-31 at the break, the Rangers opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Kyle Randle, followed by an offensive put-back by Sean Register with a free throw to go with it. Jaheim Turney capped the run with another 3-pointer to put the visitors up 46-30.
“They came out and did what they needed to do,” Gustin said. “They set the tone, we did not. They made a few shots, got a few put-backs. All of a sudden you’re down 16. That’s the way postseason basketball goes, the team that makes the least mistakes, or makes a big run, wins.”
North hit some shots, but it was its size and physicality advantage that played a big role as well.
Register had a team-best 20 points, with including off the offensive glass, and 10 rebounds. Noah Adams was also big underneath, grabbing seven boards and cashing in at the free-throw line for seven of his 13 points.
Madison had beaten the Rangers twice during the regular season, but North’s physicality was the difference in the postseason.
Madison cut the deficit down to 11 at 56-45 by the end of the third quarter, but North maintained its cushion in the fourth quarter until the final minutes when Madison got to within five, but could get no closer.
“These guys have been resilient all year,’ Gustin said. “They just fought and fought and fought. That’s kind of how it’s been the last couple of years here. They [the Dragas’] worked extremely hard but they still got their averages, (Seth) Negin hit some shots for us, [Will] Eaton and [Landon] Albert had some baskets, but we just couldn’t get enough stops and that was the difference.”
Negin finished with nine points, while Eaton had eight to go with seven boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.