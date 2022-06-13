When the high school football season arrives in August, Madison, Grand Valley and Jefferson will be on the move.
On Monday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its fall sports divisional breakdowns.
In football, the Blue Streaks are moving from Division II, Region 5 to DIII, Region 9.
Madison finished 1-9 overall last season, downing Garfield Heights to close the campaign.
"We are very excited to move to D-III," Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan said. "We were always in the low number side of D-II and our region was extremely tough.
"I'm sure there will be some tough teams in our region for D-III, but not sure many like Hoban."
Canfield, Chardon, Geneva, Harvey, Hawken, Howland and Kenston are among the Division III teams.
The Blue Streaks, who are currently in the Western Reserve Conference, are scheduled to join the Chagrin Valley Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.
The Mustangs finished 1-7 last season, closing the season with a 34-14 win over Beachwood.
GV is moving from D-V, Region 17 to -, Region 21.
"Looking at our new count it was expected to drop down at least one division," GV coach Clint Nims said. "We went from 178 to 116 since the last count.
"The new division doesn't really change our expectations. We still expect to compete for a conference title and expect to be a player in the playoff race. Whether it's D-V or D-VI, each region has some really competitive teams."
Cuyahoga Heights, Kirtland, Mogadore and Pymatuning Valley are among the D-VI schools.
The Falcons are changing from D-V, Region 17 to D-IV, Region 13.
Akron Buchtel, Edgewood, Hubbard, Poland and Struthers are among the D-IV, Region 13 schools.
The Falcons posted a 4-6 record in the 2021 campaign with a regular-season ending win over Lakeview 23-3.
Jefferson last competed in D-IV, Region 13 in 2018. The Falcons, who are currently in the Northeast 8 Conference, are also slated to join the CVC in the 2023-24 school year.
The remaining county schools are staying in their divisions. Lakeside is in D-II, Region 5; Geneva, D-III, Region 9; Edgewood, D-IV, Region 13; Conneaut, D-V, Region 17; PV, D-VI, Region 21 and St. John, D-VII, Region 25.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.
