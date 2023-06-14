Going to a new school for academics and to play a sport can be a daunting task, even for a seasoned college athlete like Alyssa Rose.
The Madison graduate transferred to California University of Pennsylvania after spending three years at Mount Union for school and to play softball. She also played at Cleveland State in 2019.
“Coming in, I wasn’t used to things like I had been at Mount Union,” Rose said. “I knew the pitchers.”
But that didn’t stop Rose from making an immediate impact for her new school.
A pitcher-utility player, Rose earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division second-team honors, as voted on by the coaches, in the 2023 season.
In hitting, Rose finished the season with a .339 batting average, which was good for second on the team. She started 40 of 41 games and collected 39 hits, which included five doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs.
On the mound, Rose went 6-6 with a 2.68 earned run average. She started 12 of 25 games. In 83 2/3 innings, Rose allowed 64 hits, 43 earned runs and 42 walks with 84 strikeouts.
“My teammates pushed me and that helped a lot,” Rose said. “What pleased me the most is for someone new to be recognized.”
At Mount Union in her sophomore year last season, she was tabbed NFCA third-team all-region at utility/pitcher, and voted Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
But after last season, Rose looked for a school that was more conducive with her academic major and to play softball.
California (Pa.) fit the bill. She’s majoring in clinical mental health counseling with a target graduation of summer 2024.
“I looked around in the area for schools with my program,” Rose said. “I felt like everybody was welcoming, I really appreciated that, especially.”
Rose, a two-time All-Ohio selection with the Blue Streaks, noticed the changes between competing at Mount Union, a Division III school, and California (Pa.), which competes in Division II.
“The biggest difference is when I was pitching, one through nine in the order, I had to battle each batter,” she said. “In hitting, the pitchers have different spin and speed. I needed to wait for my pitcher.”
The Vulcans finished the season 27-24 overall and 19-13 in the conference. California (Pa.) opened its first six games playing in Columbus, Georgia.
“That was one of the Olympic stadiums, so that was cool,” Rose said.
The South Commons Softball Complex and Stadium was well prepared to host the 1996 Olympic Women’s Fast-pitch Softball practice sessions prior to the medal games at Columbus Golden Park.
California (Pa.) ended its season with a 7-4 loss to East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament elimination game.
The Vulcans tied for third in the PSAC West standings.
Rose is in graduate school, but plans to play one more year of softball.
“The classes will be similar and my clinical rotations will be starting,” she said. “I definitely want to get a good handle on time management.”
The offseason is scheduled to start in the fall, then progress to winter and eventually the season opening next spring.
She’s still continues to hone her softball craft.
“The biggest thing is to become more confident as a pitcher, and focus on each pitch, and hitting to become confident to hit pitches,” Rose said.
This summer, Rose is working and helping her sister, Camille Horvath, 12, with her softball endeavors for the Valley Extreme.
Rose doesn’t take softball for granted, especially approaching her last season.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to play again,” she said.
