Alyssa Lavdis was the Western Reserve Conference Player of the Year in 2021 during her softball senior year at Madison High School.
She just completed her sophomore softball season for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, accumulating numerous honors in the 2023 campaign.
Lavdis, a pitcher, was the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Month for March and Pitcher of the Week for March 13 and May 1.
In addition, Lavdis earned the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Softball Pitcher of the Week in March 8, and was the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week on May 3.
Lavdis was also a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District choice.
On the diamond, Lavdis finished with a 6-2 record with a 3.34 ERA. She made 26 appearances, which included six starts, and pitched 73.1 innings.
Lavdis allowed 60 hits, 35 earned runs and 34 walks while striking out 66 batters. She tallied a career-high 15 strikeouts against Detroit Mercer, one shy of the school record, in early March.
Lavdis believes that seeing her successes have shown her that hard work and determination have paid off.
Lavdis was especially happy to know that she was able to make those who love and supported her along the way proud of her.
“It was really fun hearing that, like I made my coach proud of me and my dad [Anthony] proud of me,” she said.
Lavdis credits her offseason work for her achievements this past season.
Anthony Lavdis has helped her work on things throughout her career.
One of the big motivations for Lavdis was returning after missing most of her freshman season with a back injury.
“So I think that missed opportunity and missed time there kind of drove me this year to, you know, work harder and just prove myself to my coaches and let them know that I can get the job done when they need me,” Lavdis said.
Lavdis thinks back to her years playing
at Madison under coach Arthur Rose, whom
she knew since she was 10, and how he taught her so many lessons on and off the field.
She believes her time
at Madison helped her learn how a team should be.
“We might not have been the best team, but as far as relationship-wise and how close we all were, that was something I will never forget,” Lavdis said.
For about six years
Lavdis played for a travel team out of Cincinnati where she grew as a player.
She credits that experience for exposing her to more colleges and better competition.
It is the reason she was discovered by The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Her team had a tournament in Chattanooga and coach Frank Reed was there to scout a player on the other team.
“I ended up pitching our game and he ended up seeing me,” Lavdis said, “So it’s kind of an accident, but it all worked out.”
While all the accomplishments have meant a lot to her, Lavdis knows that she can’t stop working to improve.
She remembers something one of her weight coaches told her to keep her motivated to work hard.
“Every day you either get better or worse, you never stay the same,” Lavdis said.
During the offseason Lavdis is giving lessons on hitting and pitching to girls looking for training.
She believes that for those who are interested in playing collegiate sports they need to set time for themselves
and go for it, they should put their hearts into it.
“I would say don’t
hold back on anything either and don’t miss any opportunities,” Lavdis said.
