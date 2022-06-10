Alyssa Rose closed out one part of her journey recently, and is looking forward to starting the next one.
The Madison graduate played softball at the University of Mount Union from 2020-22. She graduated with a degree in sociology.
But Rose closed out her Purple Raiders career in fine style.
She was selected Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and earned NFCA Division III Region VII Third Team All-Region honors.
“The Player of the Year award means a little more,” said Rose, who is planning to attend graduate school and continue playing softball at the California University of Pennsylvania. “I know how many incredible players there are in our conference.”
Rose pitched and was a utility player.
On the mound this season, she appeared 19 times, which included 16 starts. Rose finished with a 9-3 record with six complete games. She recorded a 2.36 ERA and had 85 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched
Rose also threw a no-hitter against Otterbein in April.
“It was one of my best performances,” she said. “My movement and ball control was good, and my defense backed me up.”
At the plate, Rose started all 42 games. She batted .362 in 138 at-bats with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 RBIs
Rose led team in doubles, home runs and RBIs, and also notched 12 stolen bases.
Her numbers surpassed those of 2021, although at the start of the season, that didn’t seem like it was going to be the case.
“We were on our spring trip in Florida, and I knew I could play better,” Rose said. “I called my grandpa [former Madison softball coach Arthur Rose] and he told me what you’re doing now is what you’ve always done.”
Rose belted a home run against Case Western Reserve in March, and that seemed to turn the tide.
“It felt good and gave me confidence,” she said. “My teammates really helped me. The coaches helped adjust my feet and get my timing down. It was all mental.”
Rose also relied on her roommates.
“They were telling me to focus on being your true, happy self and softball will come,” she said.
Mount Union finished 23-18-1 overall, 11-6-1 in the OAC.
The previous season, Rose posted NFCA First-team All-Central Region and First-Team All-OAC accolades.
After graduating from Madison, Rose went to Cleveland State. She batted .258 average with 93 at bats with 24 hits and eight RBI, and egistered three strikeouts and one save in the 2018 and 19 seasons.
But Rose opted to transfer.
“Cleveland State was hard on me,” she said. “I wasn’t used to time management. I was trying to figure out a schedule. I loved the team, and the people were incredible. That shaped me to move forward.
“I felt like I needed to take a step back and focus on school.”
When deciding on schools, Rose didn’t have any ones in mind.
Mount Union, though, emerged as the top contender.
“I visited the campus and loved it,” she said. ‘It made me feel like a successful and family community.”
Rose’s first season with the Purple Raiders, though, was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the world in general.
“Mentally, it was one of the worst years in my life,” she said. “To not have that college experience, I now appreciate the game and being with my teammates. No one has taken it for granted.”
With good memories of Mount Union now in the rearview mirror, Rose will look to earn a master’s degree in clincial mental health counseling at Cal U.
“I was looking at schools who had my masters program, I visited the campus and it felt like Mount Union,” she said. “The coaches were incredible.”
Cal U, a Division II softball school, plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The college is located in California, Pennsylvania, which is part of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area.
In the 2022 season, they finished with a 22-13, 12-4 conference mark.
The Vulcans earned a share of the PSAC West title for the first time since the 2016 campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.