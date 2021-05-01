CONNEAUT — Joking with his assistant coach Friday afternoon, Bill Lipps suggested that perhaps their best chance to score a run that inning might be to have a couple hit batsmen, then score on a wild pitch.
Of course, that’s not the way anyone in Conneaut wants to start a rally, but with a young team, the Spartans this year are indeed very young this season.
Conneaut’s youth was on display Friday afternoon in a 10-4 loss to West Middlesex on a chilly afternoon at Skippon Park.
The Spartans (4-12) rallied from a four-run deficit in the bottom of the third inning, getting a two-run single from Jake Wiley to tie the game up. But that was the last time the Conneaut bats were be heard from.
West Middlesex, on the other hand, put up single tallies in each of the next three innings before putting things away with a three-run seventh.
At 4-12, it’s not the type of spring Lipps is used to enjoying, but the coach also understands the situation.
“To say we’re young and green is an understatement,” he said. “We’re trying to learn the game, to play it the right way, and when you do that, you hope your older guys pound the ball, and right now they’re not.”
For Friday’s game, Lipps sent a freshmen to play shortstop and right field. In centerfield, there was a sophomore. His left fielder was a junior, but he was in his first year of high school baseball.
Alex Kennedy pitched six strong innings. Bbut in relief, Conneaut’s bullpen allowed three runs without the opposition having to swing the bat. Five walked, three of them scored on passed balls or wild pitches.
Offensively, the Spartans did not pound the ball, but collected eight hits, including three by Zack Rice.
They nearly put together a two-out rally in the sixth inning.
Keifer Mandagelo walked and Rice followed with a line drive to center. Kennedy beat one into the ground in front of home plate, though, and was thrown out on a nice play by the opposing catcher.
For Lipps, though the results won’t necessarily show up in the boxscore, getting the bat on the ball is a very good starting point.
“At one time we were striking out about eleven times a game,” the coach said. “We have that down to about eight now, which is still high. They’re putting the ball in play against us and putting pressure on us and we’re not doing it to them.
“But, we’re not doing it because we’re so young. We have a bunch of guys that do not shave and that type of thing, but they are good kids and we’ll get there.”
Conneaut will be at home this afternoon for a doubleheader with Grand Valley.
