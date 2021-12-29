Work ethic pays off for Lakeside's Eland on mat

BAINBRIDGE — Off the mat, Lakeside’s sophomore Lucas Eland could probably be confused more easily for an inspiring accountant rather than an inspiring state qualifier.
His wire-rimmed glasses to go with a resume that has very little athletic activity on it makes a pretty good disguise.
“Most of the kids at school know I wrestle though,” he said. “It’s the only sport I do.”
He may not have a lot of experience and a less than intimidating look, but thus far he’s performing well in his only sport.
Eland scored first-period pins in both of his preliminary matches during the first day of competition at the Kenston Invitation Tournament on Tuesday.
He along with Kaleb Scaine will represent the Dragons in the championship bracket this morning when the tournament resumes.
Growing up, Eland was not involved with wrestling or any sportsf. His dad, however, wrestled in his high school days at Madison. By the time the younger Eland reached eighth grade, he decided it was time to give it a try.
“I had a lot of friends who wrestled, but I never really played any sports before but figured I might as well try it,” he said. “It came pretty naturally to me and I really liked it. Everything I did seemed right and that I didn’t have to try as hard to learn.”
Learning the sport of wrestling may not have been too tough, but Eland’s desire was about much more than grasping the fundamentals of a takedown or pinning combinations.
Though he was new to the sport, he still wanted to compete at a level typically reserved for those that have been at it for a bit longer and are naturally a lot stronger. But, because he had a bit of a late start, hard work and studious habits to learn and develop skills were most urgent.
“As soon as I made the decision to wrestle, I told myself if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it right,” he said. “I work hard to win my matches, I work hard to be stronger than everybody else, I work hard to be as fast on the mat as I can be. I try to rely on actual wrestling skills rather than being athletic because that is only going to get me so far.”
Last year it appeared to get him to the Division I District tournament, a little skirmish on the mat though cost him a disqualification.
This season, with that behind him, he’s off to a 4-3 start. He took fourth at the Riverside Rumble a few weeks ago, and is primed for at least a top-six finish today.
His work in the wrestling room is a big part of his success. Lakeside coach Andrew Horvath said his willingness to take the time to study and learn the craft is another part of it.
“He’s one of those guys, that if you show him something, he’ll sit down and study it,” Horvath said. “He was with me all spring and some of the summer. We watched a couple of technique videos and he picked it up, studied it and it’s really paying off for him right now.”
Eland will meet Will McEweon, from Division III powerhouse Rootstown in the 113-pound semifinal match today.
He said he’s ready to compete against whoever shows up on the mat, the mindset he was taught from former Lakeside State champion and NCAA All-American Kyle Connell.
“I’m not really worried about who I’m going to wrestle,” Eland said. “I’m not the guy that looks at the bracket and says ‘I don’t want to wrestle that guy.’ I’m going to go out there with the mindset that I’m going to beat this kid. Once I’m out there, I’m here to wrestle, I don’t care where the kid is from or how good he is on paper. I’m here to beat him, I’m here to come out on top.”
Also wrestling in the semifinal round this morning is Scaine (215). The senior opened with a first-period pin, followed by a 7-1 decision. He’ll face Antonio Bottigi this morning in the 215 bracket.
Also competing for a spot in the finals are three wrestlers from Madison; Jack Harrison (120), Charlie Wade (126), and Addison Trisket (138).
Out of the upper bracket, but still alive in the tournament for Madison are Jamie Harrison (113), and Andrew Spittler (285).
Still alive in the bottom bracket for Lakeside is Christian Fleissner (285).
Pymatuning Valley’s Brennan Moore is still alive in the 144 bracket.
