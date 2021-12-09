Williams scores 23 as Dragons pull away from Spartans for 71-53 win

CONNEAUT — Senior guard Dasjaun Williams scored 23 points to lead the Lakeside Dragons to a 71-53 win Wednesday night against the Conneaut Spartans in non-conference action.
The win was the first of the season for Lakeside, which improved to 1-2 on the season. Conneaut dropped to 1-1 on the year.
Junior guard Kaiden Hettsmenburger had 12 points for Lakeside and senior guard Fernando Cotts added nine.
The game was a physical one, especially in the second quarter when Conneaut had two of its point guards — Chase Carpenter and Kiefer Mandagelo — leave the game with cuts and a third point guard —Chance Loomis — with three fouls at that point. Mandagelo was able to return for the second half.
Dragons senior guard Ashton Wheelock also left the game in the second quarter and did not return after he got hit in the mouth and lost two teeth.
Lakeside had a 36-32 lead at halftime, but turned up the defensive pressure forcing the Spartans into several turnovers with its full court press.
The Dragons outscored the Spartans 21-13 in the third quarter to take 57-45 lead into the final period. Lakeside closed the game with a 14-8 run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Dragons coach Matt Newsome said Wheelock fired up his teammates in the locker room at halftime.
“He came inside at halftime and obviously was not happy at all and gave his team a good talking too,” Newsome said. “He was a major motivator in the locker room at halftime.”
Williams, who also hauled in 10 rebounds, said Lakeside brought that energy with them into the second half.
“I just started driving and penetrating and it started working and they were fouling me, and I got to the line and shot free throws and [that mindset] is where I got most of my points from,” Williams said. “We brought the energy with the press, and it went from there. We kept penetrating and kept scoring and getting to the basket.”
Newsome said Williams, who shot 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, is one of the team’s leaders and he stepped it up in the second half.
“He’s just a pure scorer and can score when he wants and is extremely unselfish and isn’t afraid to distribute the ball to his teammates,” Newsome said.
Senior forward Marcus Owens led Conneaut with 11 points and senior center Robert Hagstrom added eight points and 12 rebounds. Junior Zack Rice added five assists.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said Lakeside’s press defense forced the Spartans to speed up its offense. The Dragons forced 26 turnovers.
“The last five minutes of the half we had no point guards left, we had an injured one and one with three fouls and another one with a bloody arm,” Tallbacka said. “I was proud of those guys. I thought we broke the press pretty well there, but in the third quarter our defense let us down there a little bit, they got some baskets, and we were trying to get caught up with one possession, trying to get eight points and that doesn’t work in basketball.”
Both teams are scheduled to play Saturday.
Lakeside is slated to host Beachwood in the afternoon, while Conneaut is at Pymatuning Valley at night.
