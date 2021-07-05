ASHTABULA — A revised West Side Shootout came toa conclusion on Saturday afternoon after 13 men’s teams competed for the championship at the West Avenue Courts.
“No more gas,” said Carlos Cancel after seeing his T-Cats lose two straight games to the Headhunters. The T-Cats team members were all over 30 years of age and ran out of juice to the younger Headhunters that came from the loser’s bracket to win the double elimination tournament.
Marcus Ernst, a graduateof Edgewood High School and a player at Malone University, put together the Headhunters from college teammates and Ashtabula County players.
“It feels good,” he said of winning the event outright for the first time. Ernst said he became aware of the West Side Shootout in high school and played for the first time after graduating from high school.
“It was nice to get some guys from where I’m at now and (some players) back here in Ashtabula County,” Ernst said.
The men’s tournamentwas the culmination of three days of basketball that included youth, high school and women athletes.
The annual 3-pointcompetition was held on Friday evening with recent Lakeside High School graduate Brandon Ford winning the event by hitting 29 or 30 out of 50 3-point shots, said Bill Osborne, who helps organize the event every year. Osborne said there were 20 competitors that were motivated after 60-year-old Tony Powell won the event two years ago.
The event includedadditional bleachers, outside the court fencing, brought in by Ashtabula city crews and overall cooperation from the entire community, Osborne said.
Mike Osborne, Bill’sbrother and fellow tournament organizer, said he was happy with the event and appreciated all the sponsors. He also said Jessica Cancel, who has been involved with the tournament since 1999 is critical to the tournament’s on-going success.
“I don’t know if we could do the tournament without her,” he said.
Bill Osborne said police officers attended the event on Friday and Saturday to interact with the community. He said the group hopes to sponsor a 3-on-3 tournament in August.
Osborne said the West Side Shootout hopes to continue to grow the youth and women’s side of the event. “We are trying to make a concerted effort for our girl athletes,” he said.
In the meantime it is likely many of the players will be soaking in ice or applying some sort of ointment to calmthe muscle pain after playing hard on Saturday.
