ASHTABULA — John Butler said what he remembered most about the West Side Shootout summer basketball tournament — painful memories.
“I finished second twice,” the 2000 Ashtabula High School graduate said with a smile as he watched his son, John Paul Butler, play in the youth bracket of the Shootout which opened up Thursday afternoon.
“We used to run into some really tough teams.”
After high school, Butler joined the Marine Corps and now lives in New Orleans.
His playing memories may have been painful, but they also must have been precious because every summer, he makes the trip back home to take in some summer hoops in his old stomping grounds.
Butler enjoys seeing the family and friends he grew up with, but also enjoys taking a seat in the aluminum bleachers alongside the playground courts just off West Avenue to watch the action.
“This is like the culminating event of summer,” he said. “Everyone in the community comes together to have a good time, so it’s always fun to come back and see it.”
Seeing a previous generation pass the Shootout to a new younger one is just part of what makes the tournament so special to long-time organizer Mike Osborne.
“That means a lot,” Osborne said between officiating the youth league games Thursday afternoon. “Saturday will be even more people coming back. The amazing thing about this is he [Butler] brought his son back to play. That’s what this is all about and how it’s been for years.”
Osborne played in the tournament himself in the 1970s.
Since then, he has been the director for years until handing it to his younger brother, Bill, for this year’s go-around.
The coronoavirus pandemic cancelled the event a year ago for the first time.
“People wanted to play last year, but the city said we couldn’t,” Osborne said.
This year, the tournament has returned, and seeing people out from the local neighborhoods, other parts of northeast Ohio and even from across the United States, reminds Osborne of not only how the tournament used to be, but what he hopes it develops into.
“There was the West Side, the Station [Avenue] side, and some guys from the Harbor,” Butler said of the early days of the Shootout. “Then it just kept growing and growing. We got people from Painesville, and the guys that moved away would come back, and I think it’s great that a parent would come all the way from New Orleans just so his kid could participate in this tournament. That means we’re doing something right.”
Doing something right also means continuing to build on the event.
Osborne said he and his brother are hopeful of seeing the Shootout evolve into a weeklong event.
The high school (boys and girls) competition begins at 10 a.m. today. The men’s tournament will commence Saturday night.
Osborne said with help from sponsorship, there will be 14 men’s teams playing and for the first time, both courts will be utilized for games. There will also be paid officials working the games.
“Saturday is going to be huge,” Osborne said. “I’m really excited.”
