Ben Welty has a unique approach to pitching. While other pitchers spend years adjusting their deliveries, Edgewood’s upcoming senior hasn’t changed since he started pitching.
Now baseball fans would call Welty’s delivery “abbreviated.” He doesn’t go through the full motion, instead making a quick move to home regardless of the situation.
“I’ve always thrown that kind of windup,” Welty said. “I’ve never really gone over the top or anything. It’s just short thing. Right to the plate.”
Welty’s approach helped lead the Cowle Post 151 Bruisers 16U team to a 9-4 win over the Erie Outlaws on Wednesday night at Edgewood High School.
Welty entered the game in a tricky situation. Bryce Spurlin’s pitch count was running high and just allowed a three-run home run in the top of the third. Momentum was starting to swing, but Welty got out of the inning to maintain an 8-4 lead.
He work himself into a couple jams as well. But Welty managed to find ways out throughout the game.
The Outlaws (5-2) loaded the bases against Welty with two walks and a hit batter with two down in the top of the fourth. But the Edgewood pitcher got Dylan Sheeder to pop up to shortstop Aaron Fox, who made a diving catch on the cut of the outfield grass.
The last bit of trouble for Welty came in the top of the sixth. He had runners on second and third with one out, but struck out Chris Ramos and Ben Sowa to end the inning.
Welty went four innings without allowing a run in relief. He struck out five and walked four while only allowing one hit.
“Ben had a little control issue today,” Bruisers head coach Steve Kray said. “Ben normally doesn’t walk a lot of guys and he had a little bit of struggles today with that, but I’m always confident when he comes on the mound that he’ll throw strikes, keep us in the game.”
The Bruisers (10-6) also built a comfortable cushion before Welty stepped foot on the mound. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Welty starting the breakout inning with an infield single.
Spurlin and Fox drove in two RBI’s each for the Bruisers. Zack Rice and Aidan Hernandez had one RBI each.
Eddie Dolansky, an upcoming sophomore at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pa., was catching for most of the game. The time catching Welty has given him the ability to understand how his pitches move.
Specifically, Welty’s motion hides the ball, so hitters may not pick up his curveball until its falling off the table.
“For me, I think that it’s going to break and I’m gonna have to make a block,” Dolansky said.
Welty said the unique throwing motion feeds into all his off-speed pitches.
He’s worked to make sure his arm motion is the same for each of his pitches.
“If it keeps being effective and it doesn’t hurt me that much, I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing,” Welty said. “It’s effective.”
