Webker had positive impact on players he coached

Sports are an avenue.
For Raymond Webker, that sport was baseball, and the avenue he drove was any road that could lead him to make a positive impact on another person’s life.
Webker died last Saturday at his home in Andover. He was 89.
Those who knew him best were the ones that played under his mentorship or coached alongside him. Regardless of how you
knew him, though, everyone he met, was impacted in a positive way.
No one really seemed to know much about Webker as a ballplayer, mostly because he seldom talked much about himself.
“He always said he was “just a singles hitter,” Lou Wisnyai said. “Until he met his wife Donna, then he said he hit one out of the park.”
Wisnyai coached Ashtabula Rubber, an American Legion team, along with Webker, Sonny Hayes, and Al Runyon.
Runyon went on to coach Edgewood in 1998 and Webker was his assistant.
Runyon described Webker as a teacher of details with an even keel and patience for young players.
“The thing that stood out most was how well he handled these kids,” Runyon said. “I turned the pitchers over to him and he got them ready for the season. He was really concerned with making the kids understand the little bits and pieces of baseball that sometimes high school kids ignore.
Wisnyai added, “He was really good with the kids. All of us that were there, it was for the kids and that’s what kind of kept us together. The kids that we got were wanting to work and we were there to help them along. We kind of set the program up for those that wanted to play baseball after high school.”
Steve Kray was one of those kids. The current Edgewood Athletic Administrator played varsity baseball for the Warriors as well as for ARC.
“There was one team in Ashtabula County for legion baseball,” Kray said. “If you were playing ARC, you were a good player. We probably played 80 games that summer. We had a lot of fun, that whole summer was just outstanding.”
But, Webker had a lot more interest in just a player’s batting stance or the break on his curveball. He was interested in his players as people.
Former Edgewood and now Conneaut baseball coach Bill Lipps knew that to be true as well.
“Absolutely,” Lipps said. “He just wanted people to succeed. I know that he would even talk to kids about their grades. I don’t know if Ray ever helped anyone study, but I know he would have tried.”
Kray added, “Anyone that would come into contact with Ray, he had a positive effect on.”
How much did he love baseball?
Enough that he converted his Andover barn into an indoor facility, complete with batting cages, bullpens, and fielding cages for coaches and players alike to use freely.
It may not have been a state-of-the-art facility, but what it did have was lots of love and compassion for those that spent time there.
“He’d always have apples, bananas, donuts, orange juice, and all kinds of other stuff laid out for the kids,” Lipps said. “And he never took a dime for anything.”
There were Sundays at Webker’s. Every Sunday around noon, kids from all over the county would gather at the barn to work on their baseball skills.
Those that came to Webker’s barn were treated like family, as current Conneaut assistant coach Erik Hodges said.
“His priorities were God, family, and baseball.” Hodges said. “The barn was his sanctuary. He loved seeing the parents and the little brothers and sisters running around.
“He wanted everyone that came there to leave with a ton of swings, a full stomach, and a smile on their face. I can’t say that there was a day that I left, that I didn’t have all three. We’d go down Saturday mornings to take some swings. On Sundays, it was always after church. Baseball was his tool to get to know you.”
Once he knew you, it didn’t take long to understand that cared a lot more about his kids for who they were rather than how good at baseball they were.
The barn was decorated with pictures and newspaper clippings of every kid he ever worked with. A picture of Kray with his wife, Nicole, from their wedding day is one of the pictures.
“Good catch, he told me,” Kray said, referring to the picture. “‘You hit it out of the park with her.’ He took so much interest in all of us, not just as ballplayers, but as people. He was so proud of all of us, not just about sports but what we turned out to be in life. He instilled that in a lot of people in Ashtabula County.”
Another example of how he loved his players was the traveling that he would do. If one of his players made it to the college level, it’s a good bet Webker would make the trek to see him play.
“I remember him working his way to Florida and stopping to watch everyone play on the way,” Lipps said. “He wanted to follow these people, they were his kids.”
One of those players was 2004 Jefferson graduate Matt Mihoci, who played baseball at Tennessee Tech.
“I think I was a freshman and Ray came down,” Mihoci said. “They were on their way to Florida and he stopped to see me. He and his wife came down to see me, so we grabbed breakfast at a local diner. Our game actually wound up getting rained out. So, Ray started asking who else in the area was playing and I remember him leaving to go see a game. That was typical Ray.”
Mihoci also spent his share of time at the barn.
“There could be two feet of snow and he’d open it up and throw batting practice for me,” he said with a laugh.
But, what Mihoci and everyone else took away the most from knowing Webker was the grace and kindness that he lived by.
“Baseball was something for me,” Mihoci said as his voice began to weaken from the emotion of the memories. “But, being a good person ... That’s something I know 100% stayed with me.”
