ORWELL — Grand Valley pitcher DJ Webb noticed the umpire was calling a low strike zone. With that in mind, he knew he could take advantage of his curveball.
Webb did just that, leading the Mustangs baseball team to a 10-0 shutout of Pymatuning Valley on Wednesday.
Webb mixed his pitches well, keeping the Lakers off balance throughout the game. He struck out nine of the first 10 batters he faced.
Webb threw a five-inning complete game for the Mustangs (11-9). He struck out 11 of the 16 batters he faced while only allowing two hits and a walk.
“At the beginning, [the umpire] was showing signs of a low zone, so I figured I could attack that with their more powerful hitters like their two and three hitter,” Webb said.
Webb had a shot at a perfect game until Robert Verba beat out a bang-bang play at first base. Verba caught the top half of a 2-2 pitch and it bounced off the rain-soaked plate. It only bounced forward a few feet, but it was enough for PV’s first hit.
Nate Henry followed with a double down the left-field line that died in the wet outfield. But Webb worked his way out of the only jam he faced by striking out James Bohinc and Tyler Britton to end the inning.
“I think being a pitcher [on a cold, rainy day] is definitely to your advantage because hitters don’t always want to swing as hard necessarily as they always do,” GV head coach Matt Brumit said. “Hitting in the cold weather is not as easy as pitching.”
Derek Jackson was one of four seniors honored for GV’s senior night. And shortly after the celebration, Jackson drove home the eventual game-winning runs.
Dane Sparks doubled to start the game. And Jackson got ahold of a 3-1 pitch from Verba, which quickly made its way over the fence in straight-away center field.
“I’ve seen Derek hit thousands and thousands and thousands of baseballs. And that’s by far the hardest ball I’ve ever seen him hit,” Brumit said.
The Lakers (13-5) didn’t help themselves in the bottom of the second inning. PV committed two errors after Verba struck out the first two batters of the frame. The Lakers allowed four unearned runs in the inning.
Verba allowed six runs — two earned — on two hits and three walks. He struck out five before Bohinc took the mound to start the third inning.
GV scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to invoke the mercy rule. The Lakers finished with four errors.
“We played by far our worst inning we’ve had all season defensively,” PV head coach Justin Smith said. “Things just kinda fell apart for us. We weren’t able to snap out of it.”
Sparks, Jackson and Webb all finished with two hits for the Mustangs. Jackson led the way with three RBIs after adding an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Webb had a pair of RBI singles in three at-bats and Sparks had two doubles and scored three runs.
Brumit always trusted his pitching. But after the Mustangs’ win at Crestwood, Brumit said he wanted to see progress at the plate. The Mustangs appeared to have responded as the tournament draw approaches on Sunday.
The Mustangs beat Edgewood, Perry and Conneaut leading up to Wednesday’s game. Including the PV win, Grand Valley has outscored opponents 42-13.
“At the beginning of the year, we weren’t getting any more than five or four hits, maybe,” Webb said. “Now we’re putting 10 runs on the board every game now. It’s great progress from where we started.”
