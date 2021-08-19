Edgewood and Conneaut will get a jump on the other Ashtabula County teams in starting the 2021 regular season.
The teams will convene at Conneaut’s Joslin Field, which is part of the SPARC complex, for a 7 p.m. kickoff today.
“I think it will be a real cool thing,” Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. “The first thing is they are a rival. We expect a big crowd, and anticipate kids from around the county to attend. It will be a good atmosphere for our kids and Edgewood’s kids.”
Interim Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper is excited about the opportunity to play tonight.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I look forward to leading and guiding a great group of young men.”
The remaining county teams and Madison will suit up on Friday.
Edgewood and Conneaut had a Thursday opener in 2019 with the Spartans winning 49-0.
Dobran said it was nice to have an offseason, unlike last year with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It got us ahead of the game,” he said.
Conneaut scrimmaged Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley.
“You always want to get better with each one,” Dobran said. “Our kids are excited. The kids are working hard and have a great attitude.”
The Spartans are slated to have senior Kiefer Mandagelo and junior Nathan Koston at quarterback.
Junior Zack Rice is Conneaut’s main running back, but Dobran envisions using senior wide receiver Chase Carpenter and senior tight end Robert Hagstrom and junior running back Daykon Chabot in various roles.
“We want to stick with balance and keep them on their toes,” Dobran said. “If something works, though, we’ll stick with it.”
Dobran has watched Edgewood play and is impressed with what he has seen.
“[Senior athlete] Izaiah Harris has been getting stuff done, and we know [senior quarterback] Zach Winchell is very talented,” Dobran said. “[Senior athlete] Christian Curry does some nice things. They have nice linemen. We respect everything they have.”
Dobran talked about the offensive and defensive keys.
“It’s execution on offense, and doing a good job,” he said. “On defense, we want to create turnovers and prevent the big play.”
In addition to Harris, Winchell and Curry, Edgewood has one of the best lineman in the county in senior Troy Peterson.
Seniors Kaleb Summers and Will Cooper are other stalwarts on the line.
Sophomores Zeke Lucas and Seth Enos, at linebacker, are among the players to watch on defense for the Warriors.
Coach Cooper has been impressed with what he seen from his team.
“We’ve got a lot of great kids who want to do the right thing,” he said. “A lot of our guys have high football IQ. We’re a senior, junior-laden team and the guys we’ve plugged in are doing a great job.”
Coach Cooper knows Conneaut will be a challenge.
“We have a great deal of respect of Conneaut,” he said. “They’re going to compete, and they have hard-nosed kids.
“Their quarterback [Mandagelo] is a heckuva athlete, and Chase Carpenter on the outside has done a good job. We have to get off to a fast start on offense and defensively make sure we know where Kiefer, Zack [Rice] and Chase are. We have to go in there and take it. We expect a battle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.